Suedwolle Group Launches Innovation Hub Story In Cooperation With Designer Rico Lee

NUREMBERG, Germany — October 14, 2024 — Suedwolle Group is announcing its latest project, Fashion meets function, created in collaboration with renowned designer Rico Lee. This collection showcases the versatility of Merino wool, blending style and functionality to meet the needs of active, urban lifestyles.

The collection merges Suedwolle Group’s premium Merino wool yarns with cutting-edge functional fashion. While Merino wool is admired for its luxurious feel, it is increasingly being recognized for its high-performance properties, such as moisture-wicking, thermal regulation, and odor resistance. This makes it an ideal fabric for activewear, offering both elegance and performance.

The collaboration with Rico Lee brings together technical innovations and stylish design. His vision of versatile, adaptable clothing aligns with the demands of city commuters, whose garments must transition effortlessly from casual settings to more active environments.

Developing this collection required balancing fashion-forward aesthetics with the technical demands of functional textiles. A key challenge was creating custom wool fabrics that could offer both comfort and performance, ensuring that the garments would withstand daily wear while maintaining durability.

The decision to use Suedwolle Group’s yarns, like Stelvio Betaspun® Nm 100/1, Banda Tec Nm 37/1, or Winton Nm 60/1, was essential. Known for their soft texture, particularly ideal for sensitive skin, the yarns strike the perfect balance between performance and comfort. Their breathability and odour resistance make it an ideal choice for functional fashion, catering to the demands of urban life on the move.

The result is a collection that breaks traditional boundaries. Each garment is versatile, offering thermal-regulating properties and seamless transitions between different settings. These pieces are meticulously crafted to enhance convenience while maintaining the high-performance standards expected of high-quality wool textiles. Additionally, wool’s anti-wrinkle and elastic properties ensure a polished look that adapts to the wearer’s body, making it a strong contender in modern sportswear.

Reflecting on the project, Rico Lee said, “The most exciting part of this project was witnessing how wool can redefine activewear, combining sophistication with high performance.” This collection demonstrates that wool is not only a fabric for warmth and comfort but is also essential in creating sustainable, eco-friendly activewear, setting a new standard in functional fashion.

Suedwolle Group views this collection as a significant step forward in showcasing wool’s potential in performance fashion. Looking ahead, the company plans to explore more rugged, outdoor-focused designs, utilising wool’s thermal-regulating and durable qualities to their fullest extent, reinforcing its place as a top contender in both fashion and performance wear.

For more information on the Fashion meets function collection, please visit Suedwebs – Fashion Meets Function.

Posted: October 15, 2024

Source: Suedwolle Group