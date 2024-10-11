Nike Names Tom Peddie As VP, GM Of North America Geography

BEAVERTON, Ore. — October 10, 2024 — NIKE, Inc. announces Tom Peddie will become Vice President, General Manager of the North America Geography, succeeding Scott Uzzell, who has decided to leave Nike.

“I’m excited to welcome Tom Peddie back to North America. No one is more qualified to lead North America’s next stage of strategic growth, grounded in sport. Importantly, Tom’s outstanding relationships with our retailers and deep experience developing an integrated marketplace will be critical to accelerating our future success,” said Craig Williams, President, Geographies and Marketplace.

“I’d also like to thank Scott for his dedication, passion and leadership during his six years with Nike and Converse. We wish him every success in the future,” said Williams.

Peddie will lead all aspects of Nike’s North America Geography, including Direct, Sales, Marketing, Digital, Consumer Construct and Territories, among others. Peddie recently returned to Nike as VP, Marketplace Partners after a 30-year Nike career spanning Global Sales, before becoming the GM of Emerging Markets, and then leading the North America Geography.

Peddie’s role will be effective October 21. Nike will announce the backfill for VP, Marketplace Partners soon.

Posted: October 11, 2024

Source: NIKE, Inc.