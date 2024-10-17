Hansae Acquires US Textile Manufacturer Texollini To Vertically Integrate And Strengthen Its Portfolio In Central America

SEOUL, South Korea — October 16, 2024 — Hansae Co. Ltd., a global fashion ODM company, has acquired US textile manufacturing company Texollini. This acquisition is part of the company’s vertical integration project in Central America.

Founded in 1989, Texollini is a leading US textile manufacturer with expertise in synthetic fibers, offering capabilities from fabric production to dyeing, printing, finishing, design, and research and development. Its major clients include New Balance, Champion, Patagonia, and Alo Yoga.

The company expects that the acquisition will strengthen its synthetic fiber production technology and enable it to the growing nearshoring trend in the Central American region. Equipped with fully automated production lines, Texollini’s factory can handle the entire process, from fabric production to dyeing and printing, around the clock. Texollini’s product range encompasses over 4,000 unique fabrics. Its monthly production capacity is also substantial, with 85 knitting machines capable of producing 1 million pounds of fabric and a dye house that processes 1.2 million yards of fabric each month. Texollini’s factory in Long Beach, California, is well-positioned with easy access to major transportation networks, including highways, sea, air, and rail, making logistics within the US more convenient.

Hansae will leverage Texollini’s synthetic fiber development technology and expertise to expand its product categories and portfolio, including activewear, underwear and swimwear. In particular, to increase orders and profitability, it aims to expand high-value product lines like activewear.

Kim Ik-Whan, CEO of Hansae, said that Texollini is a company with outstanding technology and production capability, adding the acquisition is expected to further strengthen Hansae’s global competitiveness. He also expressed his commitment to ensuring that the company continues to invest and innovate to maintain its edge in the global fashion industry.

Posted: October 17, 2024

Source: Hansae Co. Ltd.