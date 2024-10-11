Game Day Just Got Warmer: ActionHeat’s NFL Heated Apparel Revolutionizes How Fans Experience Football

PHILADELPHIA — October 10, 2024 — For die-hard football fans, the cold-weather season has often meant sacrificing comfort to show their team spirit. No matter how devoted they are, freezing temperatures can sap the fun from any game day. But now, ActionHeat, a leader in battery-powered heated apparel, is giving fans a game-changing solution: officially licensed NFL heated gear. Shop ActionHeat’s NFL collection.

From heated jackets and vests to scarves and even heated seat cushions, ActionHeat’s new collection allows NFL fans to embrace the cold while staying warm and energized. As the temperatures drop, the game-day experience is transformed—whether it’s tailgating in chilly parking lots, cheering from the stadium stands, or hosting a backyard watch party.

“This is more than just another product release. We’re changing the way fans experience their favorite sport,” said Justin Silverman, Co-Founder of ActionHeat. “We know how hard it is to enjoy the game when you’re shivering. With our heated gear, fans no longer have to choose between staying warm or showing their team pride.”

Addressing a Long-Standing Need for NFL Fans

Between October and February, football fans endure some of the toughest weather conditions in professional sports, with nearly 60% of games played in temperatures below 40°F. For decades, fans have bundled up in bulky layers of jackets and blankets, limiting mobility, yet still leaving them cold. ActionHeat’s new NFL collection includes heated jackets for both men and women, rechargeable hand warmers, heated vests, heated hand muffs and even heated seat cushions. ActionHeat’s innovations in winter apparel are the perfect solution to combat the cold.

One fan who tested an ActionHeat jacket said, “This is an absolute game-changer. My friends are all going to want one.”

This collection is more than just gear—it’s an investment, optimizing the game-day experience. ActionHeat provides comfort without sacrificing style or team spirit, enabling fans to focus on what matters most: the thrill of the game!

The Technology that Makes the Difference

What sets ActionHeat apart is its commitment to both function and performance. Each piece in the NFL collection is designed with cutting-edge heating technology and tested for durability, safety, and performance. Built with integrated heating panels and powered by rechargeable batteries, ActionHeat’s apparel offers controlled warmth without the bulk, providing fans comfort throughout the entire game.

Available Now

Fans can browse ActionHeat’s officially licensed NFL heated gear at ActionHeat.com and NFLShop.com. You can also find our products at major retailers like Dick’s Sporting Goods, Fanatics, Scheels, Academy Sports, Rally House, and select stadium pro shops. Please note that product availability varies by team for the 2024 season. We are committed to expanding our NFL-licensed collection, with new products and increased inventory expected in future seasons.

ActionHeat Battery Heated Apparel

ActionHeat is transforming the way people experience the outdoors by integrating advanced heating technology with premium-quality apparel. From NFL game days to winter sports and cold-weather events, ActionHeat empowers you to stay warm without compromising on style, performance, or convenience. Our innovative heated gear ensures that comfort is always within reach, whether you’re cheering from the stands, tailgating, or enjoying outdoor adventures.

Posted: October 11, 2024

Source: JustBrand Limited