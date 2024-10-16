Cone Denim X Kingpins X Tonello Collaborate To Create One Denim Collection

GREENSBORO, N.C. — October 16, 2024 — Cone Denim® is excited to join with Kingpins and Italian wash innovators Tonello® to create the newest One Denim design collaboration at Kingpins Amsterdam, October 23-24. Coordinated by Kingpins designer Piero Turk, this collection marks the fourth edition of

Kingpins Show’s “One Denim” feature, which will also be displayed at Kingpins Hong Kong on November 21, and Kingpins New York on January 22-23, 2025.

“Cone Denim is honored to be part of the Kingpins’ One Denim project with Kingpins, Piero, and Tonello,” stated Cone Denim Design Director, Pierette Scavuzzo. “We feel that this project aligns with our forward vision and strategy as we develop our collections. This concept also aligns with our sustainability goals of reducing complexity.”

Each season, Kingpins, Turk, and Tonello create a new One Denim collection with a different denim fabric mill. Rather than feature multiple fabrics throughout the collection, One Denim features ten different silhouettes in one fabric to help inspire designers and brands. The newest One Denim collaboration tells the story of versatility using Cone Denim’s Stout fabric. The collection embodies the idea of sustainable design that avoids overdevelopment.

“Brands are using a lot of different denims for different styles and different washes. This also means a lot of waste,” stated Kingpins and One Denim Designer Piero Turk. “So, One Denim should show to everybody, mills and brands, that with just one quality you can make [almost] everything. You do not need to use many different denims to develop new ideas and have variety in a collection.”

Marketing and R&D Director Alice Tonello added, “A single fabric can be transformed and reimagined in countless ways, unlocking endless creative potential through innovative washes and finishes made with responsible technologies. It’s fascinating to see how these technologies expand, rather than limit, creative possibilities. We continually show how one fabric can produce a diverse range of results offering a sustainable approach that reduces waste while sparking imagination.”

One Denim silhouettes include five-pocket jeans and trucker jackets, alongside newer fashion forward looks such as vests, t-shirts and dresses. Each silhouette was curated and co-designed by Turk and Cone and sent to Tonello for their industry leading sustainable wash to complete the final look. This collection sets the bar for sustainable development and collaboration across the supply chain.

“We hope this collaboration gives you a visual story of how one fabric can transform into many interpretations, without constraints,” added Scavuzzo. “One Denim serves as inspiration and a model for brands; The bigger the vision, the better, with using only one fabric.”

Posted: October 16, 2024

Source: Cone Denim