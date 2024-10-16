Ambercycle And Reformation Kick-Off Partnership With Collection Featuring cycora®

LOS ANGELES, CA — October 16, 2024 — Ambercycle, a pioneering material science innovator, and Reformation, a sustainable fashion brand, have joined forces to introduce cycora® material in key pieces of Reformation’s latest apparel collection. This launch marks the beginning of an ongoing partnership in which both companies work together to bring innovative, sustainable, and circular solutions to the market.

“At Reformation, we’ve set an ambitious commitment to become circular by 2030,” says Kathleen Talbot, Chief Sustainability Officer and VP of Operations at Reformation. “To us that means using as little virgin material as possible, creating as little waste as possible, and keeping what’s in the fashion system in use for as long as possible. Through cycora®, Ambercycle is helping brands like Ref bring closed-loop garments to the market. This is an especially important step forward for circular fashion when you consider that more than half of global fiber production is composed of fossil fuel derived synthetics like polyester and, at present, nearly all of it ends up in landfill after its first life.”

Reformation’s new apparel collection, designed to complement their limited-edition jewelry collaboration with Clare Waight Keller, evokes the glamour of Hemingway’s Paris with 1920s influences woven throughout. This collection, focused on evening-appropriate gowns and separates, will incorporate cycora® polyester, a high-performance material made from discarded textiles that would otherwise be destined for landfills or incineration. cycora® provides a true breakthrough in circularity by regenerating textiles into new, high-quality fabrics, overcoming the performance limitations of conventional recycled materials. According to the Center for European Textile Innovation, CETI, its superior durability ensures cycora® can be used and reused multiple times without degrading in quality, seamlessly meeting the demands for closed-loop products in fashion.

“We value Reformation’s high material standards and are excited to help them meet their circularity goals,” says Shay Sethi, CEO of Ambercycle. “Collaborating with another like-minded, LA-based brand to drive global impact is especially meaningful. By integrating cycora® into their collections, we’re not just advancing sustainability — we’re transforming how materials are sourced, used, and reused in fashion.”

Posted: October 16, 2024

Source:Ambercycle