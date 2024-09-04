Sunrise Group Enhances Men’s Shirts with Pilbloc™ Fibre

BANGKOK, Thailand — September 4, 2024 — Sunrise Group Co., Ltd., a multinational textile and garment enterprise, is proud to announce the incorporation of Pilbloc™ fibre into its men’s shirt production line. This innovative fibre, sourced from Thai Acrylic Fibre Co., Ltd., is set to elevate the quality and durability of Sunrise’s apparel offerings.

Sunrise Group is renowned for its comprehensive manufacturing capabilities, which span the entire textile production process. From planting, spinning and fabric creation to dyeing, finishing, printing, embroidery, and garment assembly, the company ensures meticulous control and high standards at every stage. With production facilities strategically located in China, Vietnam, Cambodia and Australia, the company demonstrates its capacity to cater to diverse markets while maintaining a focus on premium quality.

Pilbloc™ – anti-pilling fiber – is designed for its superior performance in reducing fabric wear and tear, engineered to resist friction and abrasion, which are common causes of pilling. Pilboc™ ensures that garments maintain a smooth and pristine surface even after extensive use and multiple washes.

“Our partnership with Thai Acrylic Fibre Co., Ltd. and the adoption of Pilbloc™ represent a significant advancement in our commitment to quality and customer satisfaction,” said Ms. Gao Min, General manager of Sunrise Group Co., Ltd. “We are excited to offer our clients enhanced products that combine both style and longevity.”

We are thrilled to associate with Sunrise Group in incorporating our Pilbloc™ fiber into their apparel. This collaboration highlights our mutual commitment to advancing innovation and maintaining the highest standards of quality.” says Tuhin Kulshreshtha, Vice President – Business Development & Marketing

Posted: September 4, 2024

Source: Thai Acrylic Fibre Co., Ltd. (TAF)