SHIMA SEIKI To Exhibit At ITMA Asia + CITME 2024

WAKAYAMA, Japan — September 20, 2024 — Flat knitting technology company SHIMA SEIKI MFG., LTD. of Wakayama, Japan, will be participating in the ITMA Asia + CITME 2024 exhibition in Shanghai, China in October. In line with its exhibition concept at ITMA 2023 and ITMA Asia + CITME 2022 held last year, SHIMA SEIKI continues the concept for this year’s exhibition: “SHIMA SEIKI Reborn.”

The concept signifies the renewal of our passion and commitment to innovation, manifesting in physical form as the R-generation machines. At ITMA Asia + CITME 2024 visitors to the SHIMA SEIKI booth will be presented with the latest flat knitting technology, in the form of new machines, new gauges and new features, including the long-awaited production version of the SWG-XR® WHOLEGARMENT® knitting machines based on the highly acclaimed prototypes at both Milan and Shanghai the previous year.

SWG-XR® is the spiritual successor and ‘Reborn’ version of the original SWG®-X WHOLEGARMENT® knitting machine which debuted at ITMA Milan in 1995. Featuring 4 needle beds and SHIMA SEIKI’s original SlideNeedleTM, SWG-XR® is capable of producing high-quality fine gauge WHOLEGARMENT® products in all needles, with 25 percent higher productivity and wider range of patterning compared with the previous- generation MACH2®XS flagship. Two SWG-XR® machines will be shown in different knitting widths, one of which will be paired with the i-DYCS® “intelligent Digital Yarn Changer System” option for changing colors on the fly for up to 32 colors with the device alone.

In addition to machine technology, demonstrations will be held on SHIMA SEIKI’s APEXFiz® subscription- based design software featuring the latest upgrades. Various web services as part of the SHIMA SEIKI Online Services web platform will be presented as comprehensive digital solutions that enhance the APEXFiz® user experience by streamlining and promoting sustainable production.

With a comprehensive display of its latest products and services, SHIMA SEIKI technology at ITMA Asia + CITME 2024 will demonstrate smart, speedy and sustainable production that further secures its leading role as flat knitting solutions provider.

Exhibit Details

Exhibition: ITMA Asia + CITME 2024

Date: Monday, 14th – Friday, 18th October 2024

Hours: 9:00AM – 5:00PM (final day: – 4:00PM)

Location: National Exhibition & Convention Center (NECC) No. 168 East Yinggang Road, Shanghai, CHINA

Organizer: ITMA Services Pte. Ltd.

Booth No.: Hall 4, Stand F01

Booth Size: approx. 350 sq. meters

Products:

2 New WHOLEGARMENT® knitting machines

2 Current-model WHOLEGARMENT® knitting machines

1 Prototype computerized knitting machine

3 Design system/software

No.of Samples: approx.270

Posted: September 20, 2024

Source: SHIMA SEIKI MFG., LTD