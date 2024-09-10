Circ Debuts At New York Fashion Week In Christian Siriano’s Spring/Summer 2025 Collection

NEW YORK CITY — September 10, 2024 — For the first time Circ®, a U.S.-based textile-to-textile recycling innovator, is showcased on the New York Fashion Week runway. Circ Lyocell was featured in celebrated American fashion designer Christian Sirianio’s Spring/Summer 2025 line, which was revealed during his New York Fashion Week show on Friday, September 6, 2024, at the Pierre Hotel.

The collection features two looks — a trench coat and a wide-leg pant with an accompanying bra top — made using Circ Lyocell, a filament lyocell with the look and feel of silk that’s derived from 40-percent recycled textile waste collected from the supply chain. Siriano selected Circ Lyocell to join the more traditional materials in his collection, showing that sustainability does not compromise design. The use of this innovative fabric in such a high-profile setting as New York Fashion Week demonstrates that recycled materials can achieve the same level of luxury and sophistication as traditional fabrics. A catalyst in accelerating circularity and galvanizing industry-wide collaboration and investment.

“I’m really excited to be working with Circ this season because it’s proof that sustainability can be high fashion, and NYFW is the perfect place to showcase that,” said Christian Siriano. “The fashion industry can be so wasteful, so it was important for me to set an example this season and show that we all, consumers and designers alike, can do more to help the environment.”

Breaking down blends of polyester and cotton — referred to as “polycotton” — is a known challenge for the industry and one of the biggest roadblocks to creating recycled raw materials to make new garments. Each year, tens of millions of tons of polycotton textile waste is landfilled or burned because existing recycling solutions cannot separate the plastic from the natural fiber and recover both materials. Circ’s innovative recycling technology provides a solution, as the only in-market platform to successfully separate polycotton blended textile waste and recover both cellulosic and synthetic fibers.

“Seeing Circ materials make their debut at New York Fashion Week alongside a visionary like Christian Siriano is a testament to the transformative power of innovation in fashion,” said Peter Majeranowski, CEO of Circ. “This collaboration not only highlights the elegance and potential of recycled textiles but also underscores our commitment to driving a more sustainable and circular future for the industry. It’s exciting to see such groundbreaking technology embraced on one of the most prestigious runways in the world.”

Posted September 10, 2024

Source: Circ