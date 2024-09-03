3D + AI For Knitwear: Style3D | ASSYST And KM.ON Announce Availability Of Their Software Integration For The Fashion Industry

MUNICH, Germany — September 18, 2024 — The integration of Style3D | ASSYST and KM.ON software CREATE DESIGN is now available. Apparel companies can utilize the integration of software for 3D fashion design and knitwear design in their collection creation process, thereby significantly reducing time-to-market for knitwear and saving costs.

By integrating the two programs, designers and product developers can design and visualize fully fashion knitwear patterns in the KM.ON software including complex knitting techniques such as Cable, Aran, Pointelle, Jacquard or Intarsia, work with digital yarns and directly transfer them to Style3D Studio with a jointly developed plugin.

In Style3D Studio, the knitwear designs can be simulated in 3D on an avatar, including styling, animations, and style sharing by QR code or link. The AI rendering module in Style3D Studio also enables digital photoshoots for eCommerce, showroom, and other promotion.

The joint solution from KM.ON and Style3D | ASSYST provides companies with the opportunity to visualize and produce their collections more efficiently.

The software integration is available from Style3D Studio 7.0 and Style3D Studio 7.1 and in the CREATE DESIGN software at all release levels.

Posted: September 25, 2024

Source: KARL MAYER GROUP