Apex Mills Launches New Fabrics For Super Long-Lasting Stretch

NEW YORK, NY — August 1, 2024 — Apex Mills, a premier USA manufacturer of specialty fabric solutions, announces the launch of OutStretch™, a revolutionary new collection of textiles targeting the high-performance needs of the apparel industry. Designed for a spandex-free comfortable stretch, OutStretch™ offers exceptional durability and long-lasting quality as a sustainable alternative to fabrics made with elastomer yarns that cannot be recycled.

Exclusively available from Apex Mills, the OutStretch™ fabric collection is a USA-made breakthrough offering exceptional stretch that doesn’t degrade, ensuring superior durability, comfort, moisture-wicking, shape retention and recyclability. Other fabric features include high tensile strength, non-transparency, wrinkle and crease resistance and a soft, supple texture without pilling or “crunchiness” after 25 washings. The collection has various finishes including fire resistance, antimicrobial/anti-odor protection, abrasion resistance and durable water repellency. It complies with the Berry Amendment, the USMCA Agreement, and the CAFTA-DR Agreement and is OEKO-TEX Standard 100 and ISO9001:2015 certified.

“Our new OutStretch™ collection is not just about American-made durability and comfortable stretch, it’s about quality. OutStretch™ is a high-performance, sustainable fabric solution with an effortlessly comfortable fit that performs perfectly on a golf course and in an office. This is the durable and sustainable stretch-and-fit solution the apparel industry needs. We’re thrilled to bring the OutStretch™ technology to market and look forward to showcasing it at the Advanced Textiles Expo in Anaheim in September,” said Jonathan Kurz, CEO and President of Apex Mills.

Engineered with an exclusive blend of proprietary fibers, OutStretch™ targets applications requiring a lightweight, comfortable, soft hand that contours to all body types and shapes, such as sportswear, activewear, athleisure, military uniforms, and accessory apparel.

To learn more about the new OutStretch™ collection technology, contact info@apexmills.com

Posted: August 2, 2024

Source: Apex Mills