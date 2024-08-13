AmorSui Announces $3.5M Seed Funding To Revolutionize Sustainable Medical Supplies

NEW YORK CITY — August 8, 2024 — AmorSui, a modern personal protective equipment (PPE) brand dedicated to protecting people and the planet, announced today that it has raised $3.5 million in seed funding. AmorSui’s mission is to make PPE more sustainable, inclusive, and affordable over time, setting a new benchmark of quality in the medical supply sector. Investors include Gold House Ventures, The MBA Fund, and The Rev Up Fund to name a few.

AmorSui was founded by Ph.D. chemist Beau Wangtrakuldee following a chemical-spill accident where her PPE did not protect her. Her mission became designing better PPE with the wearer’s interest at heart to protect others from what she had experienced. While the company began with the goal of improving workplace safety through sustainable PPE it has grown to tackle the large carbon footprint associated with medical supplies. AmorSui achieves this by creating products that can be reused and are 100-percent recyclable at the end of their life.

“We are redefining what it means to be sustainable in the medical supply industry. With this funding, we are poised to not just meet the demand for safer and more eco-friendly products but also to lead the charge in transforming how the industry thinks about circularity,” said Dr .Wangtrakuldee.

The seed funding will be used to accelerate product innovation, expand market presence, and develop an AI-integrated net-zero medical supply marketplace. The company plans to increase brand awareness through community initiatives and retail partnerships. Additionally, AmorSui will expand its enterprise sales team to meet the rising demand for sustainable medical supplies in the corporate sector.

“Gold House Ventures originally met Beau through our in-house startup incubator and are proud to be one of AmorSui’s earliest investors. We are thrilled to re-up our investment in this round to help scale their approach to distributing sustainable and safe PPE,” said Megan Ruan, general partner at Gold House Ventures. “AmorSui’s marketplace model, which connects hospitals, labs, and governments with high-quality, eco-friendly protective products, represents a significant leap forward in both efficiency and environmental stewardship and fills an important gap in today’s healthcare landscape.”

The medical supply industry is heavily reliant on disposable products and faces growing scrutiny and demand for sustainable alternatives. AmorSui is poised to lead this transformation. The company’s innovative approach and dedication to the environment offer a progressive path forward, ensuring both people and the planet are protected.

To learn more about AmorSui and its mission to revolutionize the medical supply industry, visit https://amorsui.com/

Posted: August 13, 2024

Source: AmorSui