Abercrombie & Fitch Announces Continuation Of NFL Partnership Ahead Of The 2024 Season

NEW YORK, NY —August 29, 2024 — Abercrombie & Fitch (“Abercrombie”), a division of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. is excited to announce the continuation of its partnership with the National Football League (NFL) for the fall 2024 season. The partnership, which includes releases of licensed graphics apparel as well as content creation and social media collaborations with NFL players, serves as an organic evolution to the popular relationship between the two brands over the past two years.

As a natural next step for Abercrombie’s collaboration with the NFL, the brand is featuring four NFL athletes for the fall 2024 NFL collection, including TJ Watt, linebacker for the Pittsburgh Steelers, who expressed his excitement for the collaboration stating, “Outside of football, I’ve always been a fan of Abercrombie. I didn’t even realize how much product of theirs I wear until my wife let me know.” He continued on, “The NFL Tees have a cool vintage look and feel.” Additional players include Nick Chubb, running back for the Cleveland Browns; Fred Warner, linebacker for the San Francisco 49ers; and Rome Odunze, wide receiver for the Chicago Bears. The players can be seen wearing merchandise of their respective teams throughout the campaign.

“We are excited to expand upon our successful Abercrombie x NFL franchise with an expanded assortment across men’s, women’s and kids for this upcoming season. This collection has consistently exceeded our expectations, and we are thrilled to continue to innovate and expand our product offerings with this program, particularly with our authentic partnership with NFL players,” says Corey Robinson, Chief Product Officer of Abercrombie & Fitch Co.

The expanded assortment features all 32 NFL teams and includes hoodies, sweatshirts, t-shirts, outerwear, and hats. The NFL by Abercrombie fall 2024 campaign and collection is now available in-stores and online at www.abercrombie.com.

Posted: August 29, 2024

Source: Abercrombie & Fitch