Target, Cargill To Use FibreTrace® Technology

Singapore-based FibreTrace® has entered into an agreement with Minneapolis-based Target Corp. and Cargill, Wayzata, Minn., that will permit real-time verification of

U.S. and Brazilian cotton in Target’s supply chain. During its first year, the collaboration will mark 50,000 metric tons of raw U.S. and Brazilian raw cotton with FibreTrace’s luminescent pigment technology during ginning. This pigment then allows the cotton supply to be tracked and identified across the supply chain. Data is securely uploaded to Blockchain where it may be shared using FibreTrace’s platform or another digital platform of the brand’s choosing.

“Achieving full visibility to where the cotton used to produce our products is grown is among the top priorities of our sustainability goals,” said Bill Foudy, senior vice president, and president, Owned Brands, at Target. “Our partnership with FibreTrace and Cargill is an important step to improve traceability for the industry and will enable us to accelerate those efforts with our suppliers.”

2024 Quarterly Volume III