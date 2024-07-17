Juki, Coloreel Partner

Juki America Inc., Morrisville, N.C., has entered into a partnership with Sweden-based Coloreel to market and sell Coloreel’s thread dyeing technology to its sewing customers. Juki’s distributors have exclusive rights to provide Coloreel for sewing machines within North and South America.

“We’re excited about this expan-sion from embroidery to sewing,” said Torbjörn Bäck, Coloreel CEO. “This agreement is a strategic milestone for Coloreel as we apply our technology to the broader sewing market. Working with Juki America allows us to leverage their robust market presence and technical expertise.”

2024 Quarterly Volume III