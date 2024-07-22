Fall/Winter 2025/2026 Collection: PERFECT BALANCE By Biella Yarn — Yarns For Flat Knitting

NUREMBERG, Germany, — July 22, 2024 — This season, Biella Yarn’s flat knitting collection captures the essence of nature’s textures and colors, offering a perfect balance for slowing down and reconnecting in our fast-paced world. Drawing inspiration from the subtle patterns found in nature, such as soft waves in sand and organic markings on stone, the collection presents tone-on-tone color mixtures that emanate a sense of calm, minimalism and harmony.

The collection features classic yarns like Victoria Nm 2/30 (100% Merino Wool Extrafine) and Brisbane Nm 2/60 (100% Merino Wool Superfine), as well as elegant Merino/Silk blends such as Katherine Nm 2/48 (75% Merino Wool Extrafine, 25% Silk). This season, our core collection expands to include luxurious fine bouclé yarns like Fluffy Nm 14000 (81% Merino Wool Extrafine, 19% Polyamide) and blends that combine the natural softness of wool with the elasticity of PBT, including Beacon Nm 2/44 (95.5% Merino Wool Extrafine, 4.5% PBT), Barrier Nm 2/54 (94% Merino Wool Superfine, 6% PBT), and Wave Nm 2/76 (92% Merino Wool Superfine, 8% PBT).

The renowned stock service for Victoria Nm 2/30 and Brisbane Nm 2/60 has been enhanced with a palette of warm, tonal shades, wellness-inspired pastels, and contemporary classics in rich browns, deep reds, and vibrant yellows. The new colour card for Jawalan Nm 2/28 (100% Wool, untreated) adds to this with an array of mélange and solid colours. These new colours are also available in our digital colour cards, reflecting our commitment to the growing importance of digital solutions in fashion product development.

Inspired by this season’s theme, our partner MRC Knitwear Research Lab has crafted garments featuring plush jacquards, varied textures, and uneven surfaces by combining contrasting yarn textures with special stitches. The designs include fine weight inlay jacquards and chunky stitch mixes in bulky wools. Double-faced fabrics blend fine Merino Wool/Silk (Katherine Nm 2/48) with Extrafine Merino Wool bouclé (Fluffy Nm 14000), creating relief textures in smooth, compact fabrics. For men’s jackets, inlay techniques add subtle textures using fine bouclés mixed with 100% Merino Wool bases (Victoria Nm 2/30), and 3-dimensional stitches employ bulky Merino Wool blends (Baltoro Pro GRS Nm 2/28, 70% Merino Wool Extrafine, 30% Polyester GRS High Bulk). Bi-color ribs achieve extra texture by mixing clean wools (Victoria Nm 2/30) with fine bouclés (Fluffy Nm 14000), suitable for men’s sweaters and scarves on 7gg or simple dresses on 14 gg. Special stitches create uneven 3D textures for women’s wear, by plying Victoria Nm 2/30 in subtle marls, mixing three colors to produce loop jacquards with front and reverse jersey. For menswear, Sogno Nm 2/3000 (100% Merino Wool Fine) on 3g creates extra chunky relief patterns in patchwork stitches.

In collaboration with KNITWEAR LAB, the Dutch Design and Development Centre renowned for their knitting expertise, we have furthered our digitalization efforts by creating a digital twin of the garment we are showcasing at Pitti Filati. This Virtual Knitting project aims to explore, demonstrate, and inspire the future of knitwear through digital innovation.

Posted: July 22, 2024

Source: Suedwolle Group