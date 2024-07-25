Denim Icon Wrangler® Announces A Second Installment Of Wrangler Reborn™ To Bring Discarded Denim Back Into Action

GREENSBORO, NC — July 25, 2024 — After a successful initial launch in 2022, global denim icon Wrangler® today announced the launch of the second installment of Wrangler Reborn™ – the latest collection to celebrate the upcycling of denim. The newest Wrangler Reborn™ sees the brand collaborate with BVH Services’ brand Beyond Retro, for the first time. BVH are one of the largest vintage retailers across Europe with a reputation for producing on-trend fashion without a hefty carbon footprint making them the perfect partner to give the collection a new dimension and even greater scale globally.

Purposefully crafted with circularity and sustainability in mind, the latest Wrangler Reborn™ Collection features a sustainable twist on some of its classic styles, including the Greensboro Straight Leg Jean, Reworked Short, Icon Jacket and Heritage Shirt that provide consumers with wardrobe staples they can wear for years to come while simultaneously diverting textile waste from landfills. To create the collection, Wrangler revived discarded denim and transformed it into apparel tough enough to stand the test of timethat can be repurposed and re-loved, providing consumers the opportunity to buy better.

“At Wrangler we pride ourselves on products that last and, with a pioneering spirit, we have helped define style and lifestyle trends for more than a century. The Wrangler Reborn™ Collection spotlights the resilience of high-quality denim and Wrangler’s commitment to crafting quality pieces that can be passed down from generation to generation. We are very excited to be launching this new collection of Reborn with BVH Services’ brand Beyond Retro, one of Europe’s largest vintage retailers who will bring new life to this sustainability initiative.” Said Vivian Rivetti, Wrangler’s Head of Global Design

Wrangler’s commitment to durability and long-lasting quality products has helped to keep waste out of landfills since 1947. WranglerReborn™ enhances that commitment and is an additional step towards the brand’s WeCare Wrangler™ goals, crafted to create a better future through its commitment to sustainability.

The limited-edition Wrangler Reborn™ Collection is available for purchase online at Wrangler.com, as well as in selected stores globally. Prices range from $90-180.

To learn more about Wrangler’s sustainability initiatives, visit wrangler.com/we-care.html. Follow @wrangler to stay up to date on Wrangler Reborn™ and other sustainability goals, including the Accelerating Circularity, a non-profit focused on textile-to-textile recycling systems.

Source: Wrangler®, of Kontoor Brands