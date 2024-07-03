Delta Apparel Announces Delisting From NYSE American

DULUTH, Ga. — July 2, 2024 — Delta Apparel, Inc. (the “Company”), a leading provider of core activewear and lifestyle apparel, today announced that it received notification from NYSE Regulation, Inc. (“NYSE Regulation”) that NYSE Regulation has initiated proceedings to delist the Company’s common stock from the NYSE American LLC (the “NYSE American”).

In light of the filing by the Company and its domestic direct and indirect subsidiaries on June 30, 2024 of voluntary petitions (the “Chapter 11 Cases”) under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware, NYSE Regulation determined that the Company’s common stock is no longer suitable for listing on the NYSE American and will commence delisting proceedings pursuant to Section 1003(c)(iii) of the NYSE American Company Guide.

Trading of the Company’s common stock has been suspended, effective July 1, 2024, and the Company does not intend to appeal NYSE Regulation’s determination.

Posted: July 3, 2024

Source: Delta Apparel, Inc.