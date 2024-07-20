Brückner, Groz-Beckert, Karl Mayer And Thies To Hold Joint Warp Knitting Symposium In Brazil

ALBSTADT, Germany / BLUMENAU, Brazil. — July 19, 2024 — The German companies Brückner, Groz-Beckert, the Karl Mayer Group and Thies invite representatives of the Brazilian textile industry to a symposium with presentations and discussion panels in Blumenau, Brazil, on August 21, 2024. The event will be held at NS Armazém, Fortaleza, Blumenau and will focus on the current demand trend for warp knitted elastic fabrics.

The demand for warp knitted elastic fabrics has increased rapidly in the past two to three years. On the one hand, this offers the Brazilian textile industry new growth opportunities and the chance to establish itself in a leading position in the growing market. On the other hand, the turnaround also holds challenges as the production steps involved in manufacture of warp knitted elastic fabrics are strikingly different from the conventional methods.

In order to provide the Brazilian warp knitting industry with optimum support in this change, Brückner, Groz-Beckert, Karl Mayer and Thies are inviting participants to a specialist symposium on the subject of “Production of Warp Knitted Elastic Fabric”. Industry experts, stakeholders and textile visionaries are invited to share their insights and experiences with the guests.

The aim of the symposium is to provide a platform where knowledge can be exchanged and cooperation intensified. The symposium offers a wide variety of technical presentations as well as best practice examples and showcases cutting-edge technologies and innovations in warp knitting technology.

Interactive sessions and discussion rounds promote exchange among participants and provide networking opportunities. The event language is Portuguese.

This is how the German companies Brückner, Groz-Beckert, Karl Mayer and Thies would like to provide their Brazilian customers with optimum support in adapting to rapidly changing trends and benefiting from the current trend in warp knitted elastic fabrics.

Those interested in attending the symposium may contact the sales representatives: Frank Bernhard or Fabricio Rampani (Brückner, Thies & Karl Mayer), or Diomar Gomes Vieira (Groz-Beckert) to register:

frank.bernhard@mbrtextil.com.br

fabricio.rampani@mbrtextil.com.br

malharia.sudeste@ns.com.br

Venue: NS Armazém, Fortaleza, Blumenau

BR 470, 7109

CEP 89058-020-Fortaleza

Blumenau, SC- Brasil

Date: August 21, 2024 – 10.00 a.m. – 11.40 a.m.

