800+ Chinese Textile and Apparel Manufacturers Showcased at Paris Expo Porte de Versailles

PARIS — July 18, 2024 — The 29th China Textile And Apparel Trade Fair Paris (CTAF) and Texworld Apparel Sourcing Paris successfully concluded at Paris Expo Porte de Versailles on July 3.

Founded in 2007, CTAF is co-organized by Messe Frankfurt France and the Sub-Council of Textile Industry, China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT TEX). The exhibition serves as an effective platform for trade opportunities, information exchange and discussions, while also stabilizing the textile and apparel supply chain in China, Europe and globally.

In 2024, China and France mark 60 years of diplomatic relations, with a promising future for cooperation in the textile, clothing and fashion industries. In celebration, a grand opening ceremony was held on the first day of the exhibition. Mr.Xu Yingxin, Vice President of China National Textile and Apparel Council and President of CCPIT TEX; Mr.Wang Deyang, Deputy Director General of Trade Development Bureau of Ministry of Commerce; Ms.Chang Qing, Vice President of CCPIT TEX; Mr.Li Wenguo, Chief Representative of China Council for the Promotion of International Trade in Paris; Mr. Detlaf Braun, Members of the Board of Directors, Messe Frankfurt Exhibition GmbH; Mr.Olaf Smith,Vice President of Textile and Textile Technology Exhibition, Messe Frankfurt Exhibition GmbH ; Mr. Frédéric Bourgeard, President of Messe Frankfurt France, and Ms.Wen Ting, General Manager of Messe Frankfurt (Hong Kong), attended the opening ceremony and cut the ribbon.

Nearly 1,200 exhibitors from 26 countries and regions participated in the exhibition, including over 800 exhibitors from Chinese apparel and fabric enterprises. The Chinese group led in scale and influence, showcasing advancement in technological innovation, low-carbon and environmental protection, intelligent manufacturing, brand building, flexible supply chain, etc.

This year’s exhibition brought together many powerful Chinese enterprises, with an unprecedented number of independent clothing brands. Since 2017, it has served as a platform for promoting China’s independent brands.

The TANGY Collection Sustainable Fashion Show, supported by CCPIT TEX, the organizer of the CTAF and Messe Frankfurt France, showcased China’s intangible cultural heritage and sustainable textile and clothing concept to the Parisian fashion community at the Guimet Museum of Asian Art, Paris.

At TANGY’s 30th anniversary, Liangzi, praised by Harper’s Bazaar as an environmental ambassador in the fashion industry, hosted a fashion show marking the 60th anniversary of Sino-French diplomatic ties, earning praise from both nations

Posted: July 18, 2024

Source: China Textile And Apparel Trade Fair Paris (CTAF)