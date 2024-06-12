Twintex Launches The World’s First Recyclable Blazer

FUNDÃO, Portugal — June 12, 2024 — Recognized as Pioneer in Sustainability in Garment Industry, Twintex from Portugal embraces the challenge of developing and industrialize the very first Recyclable Blazer.

With the EcoLife Concept, Twintex from Portugal is a benchmark in Sustainable solutions for Garment Industry for over a decade.

Endeavours in these fields come all the way from the photovoltaic Megawatt electricity production Centre or usage of natural Gaz for our boilers; to the “ Crown Jewel”: the Twintex LifeCard, a Loyalty Program granting Twintex Workers and direct relatives discounts in endless local services and commerce, from health Care to Petrol Station, or swimming pools, embracing more than 1650 active beneficiaries.

It is now the moment to raise the bar and challenge Twintex ́s Research and Development Team to create the inexistent: the World’s First Recyclable Blazer.

With the support of the European Union through the PRR Program, Twintex from Portugal, is now ready to share with it’s Stakeholders the wonderful solution achieved.

It is Twintex ́s certainty that this new step will positively change the way this matter was affecting the recycling of a Blazer, and how the carbon foot print of this Garment could be a barrier to a sustainability conscious consumer.

Now Twintex is presenting the solution to the world aiming that Brands sign their DNA to the Concept, seducing the modern consumer, and making a better Planet for all.

Posted: June 12, 2024

Source: Twintex