SOIE Unveils Its New Activewear Collection, For An All-Season Wear, Designed For Every Sport, As Also Perfect For Great Yoga Sessions

MUMBAI — June 27, 2024 — SOIE, (pronounced as SWA), a lingerie brand from Ginza Industries Ltd. is thrilled to introduce a new range of activewear meticulously designed catering to all levels of physical activities and sports, from low to high impact, enhancing performance with ultimate style.

The latest collection features an array of leggings, sports bras, crop tops and cycling shorts in modern prints and basics, all crafted with advanced moisture-wicking properties to ensure quick drying and unparalleled comfort. The collection is suitable for an all-season wear and can be worn for indoors as well as outdoors panning across all sporting activities like Tennis, Badminton, Basketball, as also for daily gym routines from cardio to extensive workouts, including Zumba, Pilates and the works. What’s more, designed with care and extending that much needed comfort, SOIE’s new activewear collection is a sure style statement for leisure outdoor activities like Cycling and Jogging and a perfect fashionable fit for that Marathon Run.

SOIE’s new activewear collection features versatile designs and soft fabrics for ultimate comfort. Meticulously designed to cater to the diverse needs of fitness enthusiasts, it features inclusive sizing for every body type offering a perfect blend of functionality with style.

Whether you’re sweating it out at the gym, hitting the pavement for a run, or finding your zen in a yoga session, SOIE’s activewear is engineered to elevate performance with utmost comfort. Innovative designs and high-quality materials ensure fitness enthusiasts focus on workout, feeling confident and comfortable with every move. Thoughtful details, and a Sporty look enhance exercise experience, offering luxury, exceptional functionality, and confidence with modern activewear.

The Choicest Printed and Basic products are:

Sleeveless Activewear Crop Top-AT-6 High Waist Ankle Length Sports Leggings with Pockets-AT-4 Seamless Quick Dry High Compression Butt Lifting Sports Leggings AT-21 High Waist Knee Length Printed Sports Shorts with Pocket AT-8

For more products visit: https://soie.in/collections/activewear

Posted: June 30, 2024

Source: Ginza Industries Ltd.