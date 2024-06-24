Pleneri Opens Innovation Center At The Manufacturing Solutions Center In Conover, NC

CONOVER, N.C. — June 24, 2024 — Pleneri, an innovator in the apparel manufacturing industry, is excited to announce the opening of its Innovation Center at the Manufacturing Solutions Center (MSC) in Conover, North Carolina. This significant milestone places Pleneri at the heart of the emerging US textiles industry and underscores the company’s commitment to sustainability and technological advancement.

Pleneri’s CEO, Matt Padberg, expressed his enthusiasm for the move, stating, “We are thrilled to establish our Innovation Center at the Manufacturing Solutions Center in Conover. This move not only aligns with our strategic goals but also places us in a prime geographic location within the US textiles industry. The resources and support available at MSC will undoubtedly accelerate our innovation and growth.”

Jeff Neuville, Director of the Manufacturing Solutions Center, highlighted the synergy between Pleneri and MSC, saying, “We are delighted to welcome Pleneri to the Manufacturing Solutions Center. Our mission is to support early-stage companies by providing access to state-of-the-art equipment, industry expertise, and a collaborative environment. Pleneri’s presence here will significantly contribute to the advancement of the textiles industry in North Carolina, showcasing the value of reshoring manufacturing back to the United States.”

Nathan Huret, Economic Development Director of the Catawba County Economic Development Corporation, emphasized the importance of Pleneri’s move, noting, “Pleneri represents the new face of 21st-century apparel manufacturing, utilizing technology and a strong focus on sustainability. The team from Pleneri quickly saw that this unique ecosystem is the best place for them, joining a growing list of companies that recognize the Catawba County region as the premier location in the United States for textile product development. Their decision to locate their Innovation Center at MSC underscores the region’s position as a hub for textile innovation and high-value manufacturing.”

Pleneri is dedicated to revolutionizing the textiles industry through advanced technology and sustainable practices. The company’s new facilities at MSC will enable enhanced research and development capabilities, fostering the creation of innovative manufacturing solutions. Looking ahead, Pleneri plans to establish a series of micro-factories in the coming years to meet the needs of everyone from individual designers to global apparel brands. This focus on sustainability is reflected in its manufacturing processes, which aim to reduce environmental impact and promote eco-friendly practices. The opening of the Innovation Center at MSC marks a significant milestone in the company’s journey toward achieving its vision.

Source: The Catawba County Economic Development Corporation (EDC)