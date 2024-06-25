Noble Biomaterials Selects Fabric Innovation Partners e.dye And Beverly Knits. Launches New ‘PRISM’ Fabric At Functional Fabric Fair | NYC

SCRANTON, PA. — June 25, 2024 — Noble Biomaterials, a global supplier of odor control and antimicrobial solutions for soft surface applications, announces two key partnerships for its Ionic+® technology platform. ‘PRISM’ is an advanced, fully recyclable performance apparel fabric that will be sold exclusively from e.dye® Waterless Color Systems. In the Home and Bedding category, Beverly Knits has become the first fabric partner to offer the full range of mattress-ticking fabrics using Ionic+.

“Our Ionic+ technology platform is seeing momentum,” said Allon Cohne SVP of Ionic+ and CMO at Noble Biomaterials. “Since launching our Ionic+® Botanical product last year, and launching Ionic+® Pro this year, we are hitting the market in stride,” said Cohne. “Both products have EPA registrations, allowing brands the flexibility and global range to talk about odor management, odor control, anti-odor, and antimicrobial properties as their brand voice requires. Our customers decide which benefit they want to promote. This allows tremendous flexibility in message in the global market, which is becoming a distinct advantage and value.”

In March of 2023, Noble launched Ionic+ Botanical, using a new and innovative citric formula that received EPA registration – complimenting Noble’s existing Ionic+ extruded yarn program. This year, Noble’s team improved yarn performance, offering an enhanced permanent solution inherent to the yarn. This product is now being sold as Ionic+Pro and is the latest product advancement using a sodium silver-based yarn extrusion process to achieve unprecedented and permanent odor prevention.

Both e.dye® and Beverly Knits have become exclusive innovation partners with Ionic+. In addition to these partnerships, Noble has several global fabric partners that distribute its Ionic+ technology including Dezhou, MAS, eclat, Men Chuen, Little King, Sabrina, Borgini, FENC, Coolcore, Align, Cofaco, New Wide and many others.

All of these partners, including the innovative products from e.dye® and Beverly Knits, will be showcased at the upcoming Functional Fabric Fair in NYC, July 16-17. You can visit Noble and learn more about its latest developments at booth #417.

Source: Noble Biomaterials, Inc.