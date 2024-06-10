Napapijri, Good Earth Cotton Collaborate To Create Summer Essentials With Transparent Traceability

SYDNEY, Australia — June 9, 2024 — Premium lifestyle brand Napapijri has released a range of sustainable summer essentials for men, women and kids, using Good Earth Cotton®.

Good Earth Cotton is a production system verified as having a positive Net Zero position.

Available online and in select stores from 6 June 2024, the partnership between Napapijri and Good Earth Cotton highlights the brand’s aim to source 100 percent of its materials from regenerative, responsibly sourced, renewable or recycled sources by 2030. The range includes premium knitwear including T-shirts, polos and more.

“Napapijri interprets sustainability as a new form of creativity, an inspiration for new ideas, paths and innovation. Our product and design teams work hand in hand to stay ahead of the curve and receptive to new possibilities in the textile world. Our partnership with trailblazing Good Earth Cotton represents yet one more step in this direction”, explained Silvia Onofri, president of Napapijri.

The Australian-grown Good Earth Cotton program focuses on regenerative farming that improves soil health, enhances biodiversity and sequesters carbon ensuring that it not only has a neutral impact on the environment but net positive one.

“Teaming up with Napapijri feels like the perfect match. Our verified regenerative Australian cotton allows Napapijri to create summer essentials from fibre that is kind to the planet” Good Earth Cotton Founder Dani Statham said.

“Powered by FibreTrace® technology, the Napapijri Good Earth Cotton range lets consumers witness supply chain sustainability and integrity firsthand. With a quick scan of a QR code, they can trace the garment’s journey from soil to store.”

“Good Earth Cotton is not just about producing high-quality cotton; it’s about fostering a regenerative approach that positively impacts the planet. We believe measuring sustainability in the fashion and textile industry is everyone’s responsibility” Statham added.

One of the most innovative aspects of Good Earth Cotton is the use of FibreTrace technology, a real time verification for fiber integrity.

Unlike other traceability technologies, FibreTrace embeds luminescent pigments into the raw cotton, creating a unique signature to verify the fiber and track across the global supply chain.

Luminescent pigments are pigments that create physical traceability locked to a scanning device.

FibreTrace also validates the data of the raw cotton fiber and sustainability improvements through the supply chain.

Each product in Napapijri’s Good Earth Cotton range comes with a QR code on the label which can be scanned to display the products supply chain journey from fiber to store.

Source: Good Earth Cotton® / Napapijri