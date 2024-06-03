Marcos Grasso Appointed To The C&A BV Supervisory Board To Reinforce Retail And Fashion Expertise

DÜSSELDORF, Germany — June 3, 2024 — The C&A BV Supervisory Board is pleased to announce today the appointment of Marcos Grasso as a new Supervisory Board Member, as of 1st June 2024.

This appointment adds highly-valued consumer and fashion retail experience to the C&A BV Supervisory Board. Grasso is a seasoned executive, with extensive experience in business transformation across several industries.

Grasso brings over 25 years of international experience as an executive for consumer goods companies, having worked for Warner-Lambert, Pfizer, Cadbury, and Kraft Foods/Mondelez.

Currently Grasso is Chair of the Board of C&A Brasil, Head of Eurazeo in South America, on the Advisory Board of Cacau Show, and member of the Advisory Board of non-profit Instituto Akatu. He is involved with the PDEC-IBGC Board Diversity Program, and actively mentors numerous CEOs.

Allan Leighton, Chairman of the C&A BV Supervisory Board, says: “We are very pleased to welcome Marcos Grasso to our C&A BV Supervisory Board. He brings extensive experience not only in retail and the consumer goods industry, but also in business transformation, which is especially relevant at the moment, as we continue our focus on transformation. His appointment completes our BV Supervisory Board, and brings a global perspective from his experience as Chair of the Board for C&A Brazil”.

Grasso will work alongside Allan Leighton, Chairman of the Supervisory Board; Alexander Birken, Member of the Supervisory Board, Chair of the Remuneration Committee; Maëlys Castella, Member of the Supervisory Board, Chair of the Audit Committee; Diane de Saint Victor, Member of the Supervisory Board; and Nigyar Makhmudova, Member of the Supervisory Board.

With its ONE C&A Growth Plan, C&A Europe continues its journey to transform C&A Europe into a modern, European omnichannel fashion retailer, under the leadership of CEO Giny Boer.

Posted: June 3, 2024

Source: C&A Europe