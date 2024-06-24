Gokaldas Exports Appoints Ashish Mehrishi As CEO of BRFL Textiles

BENGALURU, India — June 24, 2024 — Gokaldas Exports Ltd. has appointed industry veteran Ashish Mehrishi as CEO to lead BRFL Textiles Pvt. Ltd (BTPL). Last week, Gokaldas Exports announced its strategic tie-up with BTPL and plans to invest up to Rs 350 crore in BTPL through optionally convertible debentures (OCDs) in multiple tranches. The investment aims at exploring a possible merger or acquisition of BRFL Textiles by June 30, 2025.

Ashish Mehrishi brings 30+ years of rich experience of managing textile and apparel business at several large Indian companies in senior positions. Prior to the current appointment, he has served Birla Century as Chief Marketing Officer – Apparel Fabrics & Home Textiles and as Director of Birla Advance Knits. He has been instrumental in shaping the company’s market presence and fostering revenue growth.

Prior to Birla Century, Ashish has been with Alok Industries Ltd. and Indo Rama Synthetics (I) Ltd. in senior leadership positions.

Ashish brings vast experience of strategic leadership, operational excellence, and commitment to innovation that would be essential for the company’s success and future journey. The BTPL houses one of the largest fabric processing facility in the country and comes with state-of-the-art infrastructure in terms of machinery, technology and configurations. Further, it has expertise in linen, prints and yarn-dyed fabrics.

Posted: June 24, 2024

Source: Gokaldas Exports Ltd.