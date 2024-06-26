Darn Tough Vermont® Marks Milestone 20th Anniversary

NORTHFIELD, VT — June 25, 2024 — Darn Tough Vermont®, manufacturer of premium, all-weather outdoor and lifestyle socks, proudly celebrates its 20th anniversary this month. For two decades, Darn Tough has provided consumers with specialty socks, manufactured in the United States and backed by the industry’s first and only Unconditional Lifetime Guarantee. To celebrate the milestone, Darn Tough is debuting “throwback styles” inspired by the original designs created in years past and launching a brand campaign steeped in wild warranty stories that the brand has received over the years.

The launch of Darn Tough’s “throwback” collection includes the Race Day Quarter Running Sock, which is a direct nod to the brand’s first-ever sock that was created 20 years ago and handed out at the Vermont City Marathon. This sock, also known as the “OG run sock,” has remastered flex windows, enhanced durability, and a performance fit so can focus on your run, not your feet.

In addition to the OG Run Sock, other fan-favorites like the Via Ferrata, Wandering Stripe, and Woodland Creatures are back. Whether consumers are into retro stripes, novelty critters, or the magic of the Merino, the throwback styles deliver the brand’s signature comfort, durability, and fit. The staggered release of throwback styles will bring something new, yet old, to both digital and brick-and-mortar shoppers alike.

The ”Darn It” brand campaign concept was created in partnership with Someoddpilot and is inspired by the unique and somewhat shocking “Darn It” moments that consumers send to Darn Tough’s warranty department. With the tagline “Life is tough, our socks are tougher,” the brand campaign brings these real-life, and dramatized, stories to life. Darn Tough knows that life isn’t always easy and the new campaign illustrates a more relatable portrayal of the outdoor space.

“We are proud of our story and that we continue to be true to our values 20 years later,” said Ric Cabot, President and CEO of Darn Tough. ”We have had a lot of highs, some lows, and everything in between. But owning the process from beginning to end allows us to give our customers and consumers what they want. We can’t wait for the next 20 years.”

The entire ‘throwback’ collection is available for purchase in select retailers and on darntough.com.

Source: Darn Tough Vermont