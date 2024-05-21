Sympatex Joins Sustainability Hub At Outdoor By ISPO

UNTERFÖHRING, Germany — May 21, 2024 — Sympatex, producer of sustainable and recyclable membranes, announces its participation in the Sustainability Hub at Outdoor by ISPO 2024 at Trade Fair Center Messe München. The event, scheduled for June 3-5, 2024, serves as a platform for the outdoor industry to collaborate, and catalyze transformative change towards a more sustainable future.

Sympatex’s commitment to sustainability is the driving force behind every innovation, program and partnership. Through its participation in the Sustainability Hub, Sympatex reinforces its dedication to fostering collaboration as an indispensable element in the journey towards a circular economy.

At the Sustainability Hub, Sympatex will present its latest initiatives through two posters that are part of the Sustainability Guided Tour by Greenroomvoice. These posters serve not only as showcases of innovation but also as invitations to engage, collaborate, and envision a future where circular economy is a reality.

Collaboration lies at the heart of the circular economy — a principle Sympatex holds. To foster this, Sympatex opens the application phase for the Sustainability Impact Program — Design, at Outdoor by ISPO. The program includes workshops with industry experts and students to meet, discuss and share knowledge.

“Connect. Collaborate. Create. This is our call to textile enthusiasts, fashion designer, design students and creative minds. With the Sustainability Impact Program, we want to inspire designers to drive the circular economy”, said Lisa Polk, Responsible Design at Sympatex.

“In this program we will challenge the status quo of recyclable materials and learn how to reduce the carbon footprint in the design process. The program gives the participants a chance to share their expertise, challenges, individual journey, and their work for a better environment! Every designer can apply to the program who is willing to Re<Close the loop. Together,” Polk added.

By partnering with like-minded organizations and individuals, Sympatex seeks to amplify its impact, accelerate innovation, and drive systemic change across the outdoor industry and beyond.

“Together, we can redefine industry standards, inspire new practices, and pave the way for a more sustainable tomorrow. Sympatex invites all attendees of Outdoor by ISPO to visit the Sustainability Hub and explore the possibilities for collaboration. Together, let us chart a course towards a circular economy where sustainability, innovation, and collaboration intersect to create a brighter, greener future for generations to come.”, said Kim Scholze, CSO Sympatex.

ISPO Textrends Award

The development of fiber2fiber articles is part of Sympatex Agenda 2030 with the aim of closing the textile cycle as quickly as possible. By 2030, 100 percent of the processed raw materials for the entire Sympatex laminate portfolio are to come from the closed textile cycle.

Sympatex latest fiber2fiber article, Tokyo F2F Spring AS, has been selected for ISPO Textrends Top Ten selection as one of the ten most excellent products in the category Membranes & Coatings.

10 years after the start, the ISPO Textrends Award is well established. With ISPO Textrends, one can discover the most cutting-edge garments, accessories, fabrics, fibers, and components for the sports and outdoor industries. The award is handed out twice a year and honors trends in the textile and apparel sectors, set by experts two years in advance. Participants can submit their most innovative apparel or textile products for evaluation by an international panel of experts. The winners are presented at ISPO Munich and the OutDoor by ISPO Textrends exhibition.

For more information on Sympatex and its sustainability initiatives, please visit www.sympatex.com

