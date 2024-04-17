Standard Textile Launches Take-Back Recycling Program

CINCINNATI — April 17, 2024 — Standard Textile Co., Inc., a global leader in the healthcare and hospitality textile markets, is proud to announce the launch of its Take-Back Recycling Program. This program underscores the company’s commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship while offering customers a convenient solution for responsible disposal of linens.

“We are thrilled to introduce our Take-Back Recycling Program, which aligns with our mission to promote sustainability throughout our operations,” said Melanie Boyle, Director of Corporate Social Responsibility at Standard Textile. “By partnering with our customers, we can make a significant impact on reducing waste and exploring circularity with our products.”

In its Take-Back program, the company welcomes back retired linens that it then repurposes or downcycles into other products such as carpet padding or automobile insulation.

To test the processes and efficacy of the planned program prior to launching, Standard Textile partnered with two of their hospitality customers with more than 35 properties across the country to conduct a pilot throughout 2022 and 2023.

“We’ve always valued the quality product Standard Textile delivers for our furnished apartments but being invited to participate in the pilot of their Take-Back Recycling program has added another dimension to our partnership,” said Paul DeFruscio, EVP, Asset. “At AVE, we strive to be best-in-class in our industry and that includes having sustainable operations. Since we launched in 2022, we’ve together diverted over 3,000 pounds of linens from landfills to be repurposed or recycled into other products.”

Standard Textile invites participation from its hospitality customers nationwide, with plans underway to explore opportunities in its other markets as well. While there is a minimal fee to cover freight and processing costs, getting started is simple. Customers can reach out to their Standard Textile representatives for more information on how to enroll and how to properly return retired linens.

Posted: April 17, 2024

Source: Standard Textile