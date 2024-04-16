LunaMicro AB Wins Techtextil’s 2024 Innovation Award

BORÅS , Sweden — APRIL 16, 2024 — LunaMicro AB, a deep-tech startup developing a soft, flexible fabric pump that actively transports liquid sweat, has been awarded Techtextil’s 2024 Innovation Award in the “New Technology” category. This esteemed prize recognizes the potential of the revolutionary technology and showcases LunaMicro’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation within the textile industry. The award ceremony will be held at the Techtextil trade fair in Frankfurt, Germany, on April 23rd, 2024, where the patented technology will also be exhibited.

“We are honored and very excited to accept Techtextil’s Innovation Award acknowledging our work in the textile industry. This recognition underscores the uniqueness and potential of introducing cutting-edge technology into textile products. Our technology offers groundbreaking active moisture management, enhancing user safety and comfort, while promoting sustainability by reducing the reliance on harmful ‘forever chemicals,'” said Nate Robinson, CEO and founder of LunaMicro.

The jury’s motivation points out that offering comfort is still a major objective of clothing and sometimes the presence of moisture can seriously deteriorate this comfort. LunaMicro’s innovative approach to moisture management is cited as the main motivation behind the award.

“We think that it brings smart textiles a step further and has a lot of potential in different fields,” says Dr. Jan Laperre, general manager of Centexbel and jury member for the Techtextil Innovation Award.

Compared to passive membranes normally used in waterproof garments, LunaMicro’s patented fabric pump technology removes moisture even when the outside environment is wet, and allows over 80 percent of a water-resistant garment to be made from recyclable materials such as natural rubber or polyester. Additionally, it diminishes the requirement for environmentally harmful “forever chemicals” such as halogenated polymers or PFAS. These improvements can dramatically improve the performance and sustainability of waterproof clothing and equipment.

LunaMicro would like to recognize contributions from development and production partners, namely Concordia Textiles NV, Science Park Borås and TST Sweden, and financing and business partners from the Swedish innovation system including LiU Invest, LEAD Business Incubator, Borås University Holding, Borås INK, Vinnova and Almi.

Posted: April 16, 2024

Source: LunaMicro AB