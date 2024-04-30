KARL MAYER GROUP Receives Techtextil Founding Exhibitors Award

OBERTSHAUSEN, Germany — April 30, 2024 — Techtextil has been one of the most important trade fairs for the technical textiles industry since 1986 covering 20 editions. The organizer, Messe Frankfurt, took the occasion of this milestone anniversary to honor the founding exhibitors at a ceremony. The festive get-together took place on April 24, 2024, in Hall 9 and brought together a number of companies with a long tradition, including the KARL MAYER GROUP.

With this award, Messe Frankfurt is honoring the commitment of exhibitor pioneers in the technical textiles industry. “We celebrate the past, the present and the future of this dynamic industry with you,” can be read on the mini stele, which was presented by Detlef Braun, member of the Board of Management of Messe Frankfurt, and Sabine Scharrer, director Techtextil.

Jochen Schmidt, general manager of KARL MAYER Technical Textiles, appreciates being among those honored. “We are delighted to have been involved right from the start and to have laid the foundations for the success of the trade fair. Techtextil is also today still an important platform for us to present our innovations and meet our customers”.

The KARL MAYER GROUP looks back on a successful Techtextil 2024 and is already looking forward to the next edition.

