BUFF® Joins 1% For The Planet With Bestselling CoolNet UV® 

SANTA ROSA, Calif. — April 11, 2024 — BUFF®, a producer of headwear and neckwear for outdoor enthusiasts, has announced its continued commitment to the environment by joining 1% For The Planet with one of its most loved products, CoolNet UV®.

Since the very beginning, BUFF has proudly supported organizations that help safeguard the future of the planet such as Protect Our Winters and The European Outdoor Conservation Association (EOCA). Joining 1% For The Planet allows BUFF to take another step in the right direction by working alongside like minded companies with a common goal: supporting people and nature. The initiative connects eco-conscious brands with impactful organizations to make a real difference through social and environmental action.

“From day one, BUFF has been committed to choosing the responsible path, whether producing 90 percent of our products in-house or becoming B Corp certified — our goal is to continually improve and be the best that we can for our consumers, retailers, employees, and the planet,” said David Camps, BUFF CEO. “Donating 1 percent of sales from our best-selling CoolNet UV to environmental non-profits is another step towards continued improvement.”

CoolNet UV is designed for warm weather activities, delivering UPF 50 for protection against harmful UV rays. Made with 95-percent recycled materials in BUFF’s Barcelona Headquarters, the HeiQ cooling technology and POLYGIENE antimicrobial technology keeps users fresh and protected during high intensity activities.

BUFF’s commitment to 1% For The Planet supports the work of four leading non-profit organizations whose values and purposes align with their own:

B Corp: A global movement that empowers companies to be a force for good through social and environmental performance standards. In 2023 BUFF announced its B Corp certification with a score of 105.7, well above industry average.

Protect our Winters: A partner of BUFF since 2018, this global organization aims to inspire people from all backgrounds to protect the places we play from climate change — through education and giving a voice to the outdoor sports community.

Surfrider Foundation: In collaboration with the Surfrider Foundation, BUFF is helping to drive change, boost awareness and inspire others to be ocean activists. This powerful activist network is tackling pollution, the effects of climate change, threats to marine ecosystems and beach accessibility issues.

EOCA: For over a decade, BUFF has been supporting The European Outdoor Conservation Association (EOCA) which funds grassroots projects that make a tangible difference to threatened wild areas, species and habitats.

Posted April 11, 2024

Source: BUFF