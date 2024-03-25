Tractor Supply Company And Martha Stewart Welcome Spring With Launch Of Garden Apparel Line

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. — March 25, 2024 — Tractor Supply Company, the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, announced today it is expanding its apparel offerings for women with the launch of the Martha Stewart Garden Apparel Line in collaboration with Martha Stewart, Marquee Brands and French Dressing Jeans Inc. The line, which includes eight clothing items, will initially launch exclusively at Tractor Supply beginning the week of March 25th in 50 select stores and online.

“This new line of apparel reflects my passion for gardening and outdoor work, so I am thrilled to share it with consumers,” Martha Stewart said. “With creativity and hard work at the core of gardening, this collection embraces artistry and functionality, bringing ease to those who strive to keep a healthy, beautiful garden.”

Debut pieces include a Garden Chore Jacket, Garden Work Shirt, Short Sleeve Puffer Vest, Cargo Convertible Pants, Convertible Overalls and more. Each item creatively merges function and comfort with personal style, designed to meet the unique needs of the modern gardener living Life Out Here.

The addition of the Martha Stewart Garden Apparel Line is the latest in Tractor Supply’s ongoing efforts to bring top brands and unmatched quality to its rural neighbors.

“Women’s apparel continues to be an important product category for us at Tractor Supply, especially when it comes to gardening,” said Seth Estep, chief merchandising officer at Tractor Supply Company. “This launch with Martha Stewart is the perfect way for us to bring fashion and function to our gardening customers, with great new styles and products our customers can’t get anywhere else.”

“From seasoned cultivators to those new to the hobby, gardeners will love Martha’s Garden Apparel Collection. As a one-stop destination for everything gardening, Tractor Supply is the perfect retail partner for this launch, and we’re delighted to bring this collection to their customers,” said Helaine Peters, president of French Dressing Jeans Inc.

Posted: March 25, 2024

Source: Tractor Supply Company