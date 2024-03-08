The American Apparel & Footwear Association (AAFA) Announces Board Of Directors Leadership For 2024-2025 Term

WASHINGTON— March 8, 2024 — The American Apparel & Footwear Association announced the renewal of its Board of Directors leadership and the addition of 15 new and re-elected Board members.

The following individuals were confirmed as AAFA’s Board of Directors leadership for the 2024-2025 term:

Josue Solano, BBC International – Chair

Halide Alagöz, Ralph Lauren Corporation – Vice Chair

Katherine Gold, Goldbug Inc. – Treasurer

Joe Preston, New Balance Athletics, Inc. – Secretary

Ted Dagnese, lululemon athletica – Past Chair

The following individuals were elected and re-elected to the Board of Directors:

Newly elected:

Peter Charles, Chief Supply Chain Officer, Tapestry, Inc.

Sarah Clarke, Chief Supply Chain Officer, American Eagle Outfitters Inc.

Sarah Hurzeler, COO, Dorfman Milano

Re-elected:

Halide Alagöz, Ralph Lauren Corporation

Ted Dagnese, lululemon athletica

Bill Ells, Vibram USA

Katherine Gold, Goldbug Inc.

Rick Horwitch, Bureau Veritas Consumer Products Services

Sid Howard, Amann Group

David Miller, Minnetonka Moccasin Company, Inc.

Allison Murphy, TTI Global Resources

Josue Solano, BBC International

Deborah Weinswig, Coresight Research, Inc.

The new AAFA Board of Directors also includes two Board member posts that were appointed on March 6:

Shawn Curran, Chief Supply Chain Officer, Under Armour, Inc.

Sarah McMullin, Vice President, Owned Brand Product Operations Apparel and Accessories, Target Corporation

“I’m repeatedly remined of the value of the AAFA Membership through everyday challenges and the breadth of support provided as we empower our employees and industry partners. I look forward to shaping the next year of aspirations as we continue to convert new hurdles into opportunities for continuous improvement,” shared Josue Solano, AAFA Chair and CEO of BBC International.

“Josue is a leader in every sense of the word, and I have no doubt he will continue to help recruit and retain new inspirational leaders onto the board and membership at large,” said Steve Lamar, president and CEO of the American Apparel & Footwear Association. “Ted Dagnese’s leadership over the last term has been integral, and we are thrilled that he is able to remain at the officer table as past chair.”

As the 2024 AAFA Executive Summit concluded on March 7, AAFA was touched by the response to delivering the Lifetime Achievement Award to Thomas G Travis, Founder and Counsel to Sandler, Travis & Rosenberg, P.A who received a standing ovation. The recognition was for his unparalleled contributions to the association and the industry, with specific accolades for his counsel on trade and customs programs that have benefitted millions of people including consumers, retailers, brands, and workers worldwide.

Posted: March 8, 2024

Source: The American Apparel & Footwear Association (AAFA)