Nuyarn® Owner TMC Appoints Tim Liao To International Footwear Account Manager

NEW ZEALAND— March 12, 2024 — TMC Ltd., owner of Nuyarn® and Herculan® technologies, has appointed Tim Liao as International Footwear Account manager to support TMC’s continued growth and expansion in the footwear category.

With project management and engineering lead roles at renowned global brands such as Lululemon and Nike, Liao has played an instrumental role in the development and commercialization of world-class products worldwide.

Liao’s proven track record and deep understanding of the industry position him as a key driver of success in this exciting new chapter. Leveraging his extensive expertise in the footwear sector, Liao’s appointment as International Footwear Account Manager for TMC signifies a strategic move to capitalize on his expertise as Nuyarn and Herculan expand into the footwear segment. Liao will spearhead the growth of Nuyarn and Herculan brands in the footwear sector while supporting the application of the technology across apparel, accessories, socks, and other softgoods applications.

“With his background and expertise, Tim is perfect to lead our innovative brands into the dynamic footwear industry,” said Andy Wynne, CEO, TMC Ltd. “With keen insights into market trends and robust industry relationships, he reinforces our commitment to delivering innovative solutions for the entire industry, from head to toe.”

“I am thrilled to be part of the Nuyarn team. The opportunities for innovation and collaboration in this domain are vast, and I am eager to work alongside current and future partners to help shape the industry and bring innovative products to market,” said Liao.

The growing demand for natural performance fibers in apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardware applications positions Nuyarn and Herculan for strategic growth in these industries.

Posted: March 12, 2024

Source: TMC Ltd