Duluth Trading Co. Wants Your Old Underwear — Yes, You Read That Right!

MOUNT HOREB, Wis. — March 20, 2024 — Ready to break up with those boxers or undies you’ve been ignoring in your underwear drawer? Duluth Trading Co. invites customers to say goodbye to those holey, stretched-out, tired, old undies and hello to a fresh start during its first Underwear Trade-Up event. On April 6, the Wisconsin-based workwear, outdoor apparel and lifestyle brand will offer the first 300 customers in each store the chance to trade-up a pair of their old underwear for a complimentary pair of virally popular Buck Naked® underwear, which boasts over 15,000 five-star reviews.

During the event, customers can bring their old underwear to any of Duluth Trading’s 65 stores in exchange for a brand spankin’ new pair of underwear. For those who decide on-the-spot they’re in need of an immediate underwear refresh, Duluth Trading’s “undressing rooms,” will be open and outfitted to assist customers in making the swap.

“Wear ’em in, carry ’em in, schlep ’em in, we don’t care how you bring them, just dig in your drawer for a pair of expired underwear and trade them ‘up’ at your local Duluth Trading store,” said Ricker Schlecht, Senior Vice President of Product Development. “Think of this as a win-win for your rear end! You get to ditch those dingy boxers for an upgrade, and we get the satisfaction of putting an end to subpar undies across the nation.”

Here’s how the program works:

On Saturday, April 6, starting at 10 a.m. local time, customers can bring in any brand of old, worn-out underwear to their local Duluth Trading store.

In exchange, the first 300 customers will receive a new pair of Duluth Trading Buck Naked® underwear in the color and size of their choice. (In-store only while supplies last. Limit one per customer.)

The old underwear collected throughout the program will be disposed of in provided “bio-bags.”

To participate in Duluth Trading’s Underwear Trade-Up event, find a nearby store at www.duluthtrading.com/find-stores.

Posted: March 20, 2024

Source: Duluth Trading