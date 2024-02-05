Vitamin A Debuts New Swimwear Collection Made With Certified Sustainable Material From Hyosung And Hung Yen Knitting & Dyeing

SEOUL, South Korea — February 5, 2024 — Vitamin A, a California-based swimwear brand that combines feminine design with sustainable innovation, is the first company to launch a swimwear collection made with a new 100% recycled fabric developed by Hyosung and Hung Yen Knitting & Dyeing. The new sustainable swimwear collection called ReLux launched January 29, 2024.

Hyosung and Hung Yen introduced their successful sustainable textile innovation – a swimwear fabric made from an 80/20 blend of Hyosung GRS-certified regen Ocean 100% post-consumer nylon made from discarded fishing nets, and RCS-certified 100% recycled regen Spandex – during Interfilière Paris last summer.

According to an independent 3rd party Life Cycle Assessment (LCA), the manufacture of 1 kg regen Ocean nylon reduces CO2 emissions by 73% and water consumption by 98% as compared to production of 1 kg of conventional nylon.

“We wanted to support the development of this new material and we thought that the Vitamin A customer would be most likely to understand why it was important,” says Mark Sunderland, VP of product innovation at Swim USA, parent company of Vitamin A. “Our customers want to know that their swimwear is not harming the planet – and with our ReLux line, we’re offering them a product that actively improves the health of our oceans.”

Founded in 2000 by California native Amahlia Stevens, all Vitamin A bikinis and bodysuits are designed and produced locally in California from plant-based and recycled materials. As a proud member of 1% for the Planet, the company gives back to organizations who work to protect the oceans.

“Vitamin A has ranked among the top five sustainable swimwear brands for the past three years,” said Claudia Anselmi, Hung Yen General Director. “Given its commitment to sustainable production and the protection of our oceans, we are glad Vitamin A has attentively selected our fabric – N850 FishTale – that is entirely focused on marine preservation for its new ReLux collection.”

“Vitamin A exemplifies the fusion of sustainability and style, demonstrating that eco-friendly fashion can effortlessly inspire and enable positive environmental choices among consumers” said Laura Nilo, Hyosung US Marketing Manager – West Coast Lead. “It’s an ideal brand for commercializing our 100% recycled fabric for swimwear, and we look forward to furthering our collaboration with regards to sustainable textile solutions.”

More information about the new Vitamin A ReLux collection of bikinis and one-piece swimsuits can be found online here. : https://www.vitaminaswim.com/pages/relux

Posted: February 5, 2024

Source: Hyosung