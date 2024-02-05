Tajima Software Solutions And Coloreel: Innovative Personalization Software Unveiled At Salon C!Print In Lyon

STOCKHOLM, Sweden — February 5, 2024 — Tajima Software Solutions and Coloreel will launch a software that will be a significant advancement for personalization of embroidery designs. Designed to cater to both in-store and online shopping experiences, the new software Pulse ID allows users to customize their embroidery. It offers the flexibility to edit text, add effects, and colors.

This collaboration marks a full integration of the Coloreel technology with Pulse ID and Tajima’s embroidery machines. The result is a seamless and efficient solution, ideal for in-store embroidery services or for enhancing the offerings of online shops.

At the Salon C!Print expo in Lyon Februray 6-8, attendees will have the unique opportunity to experience this solution firsthand. Tajima Europe’s booth, numbered 2P20, will feature a demonstration where visitors can personalize caps with their choice of flag and name.

“This is a major step forward in automated personalization. Not only for us, but for the embroidery industry. It shows what kind of technological advancement you can make when you collaborate with other players in our industry.This software will be a huge leap forward in the way we work with personalized embroidery, both in physical stores and for e-commerce and other online marketplaces”, says Mattias Nordin, SVP Product Management at Coloreel.

Posted: February 5, 2024

Source: Coloreel