Step into Spring Break with the New Leakproof Swim Collections from Knix and Kt by Knix

TORONTO — February 6, 2024 — Knix, the global intimates and apparel brand, is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated release of their newest Knix and Kt by Knix Swim Collections. With an array of vibrant colors, captivating prints, and innovative Leakproof technology, this collection is set to revolutionize the swimwear experience.

At Knix, the mission has always been to empower individuals and make them feel comfortable in their own skin. Recognizing the challenges faced by teens, they are determined to address a significant issue – the impact of periods on swimming activities. In a recent Knix consumer survey, 51% of teens stated that they miss out on swimming because of their menstrual cycle, leading to body anxiety and a lack of confidence. Knix and Kt by Knix believe that everyone deserves to enjoy the water without any worries.

Knix’s patented and groundbreaking Leakproof swimwear is designed to alleviate the stress associated with swimming while menstruating. This innovative Leakproof Swim technology ensures maximum protection, absorbing about 1.5 – 3.4 teaspoons of liquid which is the equivalent of about 1 – 3 regular tampons, providing standalone protection on lighter period days or backup protection on heavier days. Leakproof swimwear helps give you the confidence to dive into the water without worrying about embarrassing mishaps.

Be prepared to discover an extensive range of stylish swimsuits, available in new colors and prints. Whether you prefer a classic one-piece or a trendy bikini, the collection offers something for everyone and launches in stores and online on February 6th.

Posted: February 6, 2024

Source: Knix