Coats Footwear Lines Up New And Trusted Solutions For Lineapelle

Coats Footwear – a global supplier of highly engineered structural components and performance threads – will be exhibiting at Lineapelle in Milan this February where it will showcase a range of new and trusted material solutions that are aligned with the ever-evolving needs of footwear and luxury accessory manufacturers.

Solutions on display at Lineapelle will reflect the company’s full capabilities – presenting a mix of recent innovations and established solutions that carefully balance performance, durability, comfort, styling, and sustainability. Specific emphasis will be placed on solutions for sports and safety shoes and elegance footwear, plus the lifestyle industry.

At the show, Coats Footwear team will introduce a product that’s been given a sustainable makeover: 4orest. Taking natural materials from the forest floor to footwear, this line of cellulose materials stands out for its sustainability credentials. Made with an average of between 45%-55% recycled content and over 80%-85% biodegradability, 4orest stands apart as one of the best performing eco-friendly options available to footwear manufacturers. Ideal for insoles in women’s shoes and beyond, 4orest ensures durability, strength, and reliability. Crafted from premium FSC certified virgin fibers, this innovative material is meticulously engineered to maintain dimensional stability – achieving more than 300 Kpa in the taped Mullen test for delaminating compared to virgin products that have a comparable 2mm gauge.

The team will also promote recent innovations including Cyclea – a new high performance reinforcement material that utilizes leather left over from manufacturing processes. This innovative circular loop technology is designed to help brands hit zero waste targets – with up to 100% recycled content achievable using leather left over from production and by recycling polymers.

Other well-known products under the spotlight will include:

Rhenoprint™ Multizone: A next generation process for manufacturing lightweight shoe counters and other reinforcement solutions, Rhenoprint™ Multizone can be used to meet the most diverse customer specific designs – with zero waste.

ecoVerde: A range of 100% recycled premium polyester core spun sewing threads. Precisely engineered, these threads can be used to create durable, attractive seams across a wide range of recycled fabrics and materials.

Bryan Whitfield, Global Head of Sales – Brands at Coats Footwear, said: “Every year, more than a billion pairs of shoes are made that incorporate our threads and / or structural components. Our collaboration with leading footwear manufacturers is unparalleled in the industry, with brands calling upon our technical knowledge to help them improve their latest designs as well as their productivity through sustainable innovations. We look forward to Lineapelle 2024 and to sharing our expertise and insights with customers at this prestigious event.”

From heel counters to toe puffs, and everything in between, Coats Footwear offers more than 450 different products that encompass every aspect of shoe assembly.

Visit Coats Footwear at Lineapelle from 20-22 February at Fiera Milano RHO at Hall 24, Stands C7-C9 and D8-10.

