Apex Mills Announces The Appointment Of Molly Kremidas To Its Business Development Team

INWOOD, N.Y. — February 27, 2024 — Apex Mills, the premier manufacturer of specialty USA-made industrial textiles announces the appointment of Molly Kremidas to join its business development team.

In her new role, Kremidas will be responsible for driving the continued growth of warp, circular knits, elastics, 3D spacer fabrics, and enhanced finishes and treatments within the shapewear, activewear, and intimate apparel sectors.

During the past decade, her career includes director positions at brr°, TIPA, and Nilit America where her responsibilities focused on business development, marketing, and branding initiatives with textile manufacturers, brands, and retailers within the activewear, cycling, yoga, and other textile markets.

“It is an exciting time for Molly to join our team, said Jonathan Kurz, CEO, and president of Apex Mills. “Molly will be a strong asset to our customers seeking innovative textile solutions in the activewear, cycling, intimate apparel, and shapewear markets,” said Kurz. “Her unique business development experience with start-up and global fabric companies will play a critical collaborative role with our Insight Textiles management teams.”

“I am excited about this new opportunity to join Apex Mills and contribute to business initiatives and textile efforts,” Kremidas said.

She begins her role Feb. 26 and looks forward to meeting customers at upcoming industry events.

Kremidas holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from The American College of Applied Arts in Fashion Merchandising and is a Board Member of the Northwest North Carolina YMCA.

Posted: February 27, 2024

Source: Apex Mills