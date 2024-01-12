Vivobarefoot And Balena Show Biodegradable Shoes At Biofabricate Paris

LONDON / SEATTLE, WA — January 12, 2024 — Footwear manufacturer Vivobarefoot and material science company Balena take the next step toward regenerative bare-footwear with an industry-first partnership which aims to deliver the world’s first 3D printed and made-to-measure footwear that is fully compostable. The partnership vision is footwear made-to-order, made-to-measure, made locally and made with Balena’s proprietary BioCir®flex – a compostable, biobased, recyclable, thermoplastic material for durable and high-performing products. “The world doesn’t need new shoes. We need a new system and new materials. This future is literally at our feet and this footwear will enable us to reconnect to nature, move as nature intended and return footwear to nature when you’re done.’ – Asher Clark

Now, two companies have come together with a shared purpose of using technology and science as a force for good in a revolutionary next step towards regenerative bare- footwear. Balena (material science company) and Vivobarefoot are developing the world’s first 3D printed, made-to-measure and completely compostable footwear. Prototypes are being made using a patented scan to print computational design system that, if scalable, will enable them to make on-demand footwear for individuals not mass markets. Footwear manufacturer Vivobarefoot and material science company Balena take the next step toward regenerative bare-footwear with an industry-first partnership which aims to deliver the world’s first 3D printed and made-to-measure footwear that is fully compostable. This footwear will be made-to-order, made-to-measure, made locally and made with Balena BioCir®flex – a biobased, compostable, thermoplastic material for durable and high-performing products. “The world doesn’t need new shoes. We need a new system and new materials.

VIVOBIOME – a radical scan-to-print circular bare-footwear system.

VivoBiome by Vivobarefoot derives from the term “biomimetic” – “bio” (meaning life or living organisms) and “mimetic” (meaning to imitate or mimic). Vivobarefoot, a barefoot footwear pioneer, has developed VivoBiome — ‘a radical scan-to-print circular bare-footwear system’. VivoBiome is not just another product; it’s a new way to completely redefine how footwear is made, used and experienced. The vision is to one day realise Vivobarefoot’s regenerative bare-foot-wear goal – a radical vision for a scan-to-print, circular, system that completely reimagines how footwear is created. In the future VivoBiome footwear will be made-to-order (on-demand) made to measure (bespoke fit), made locally (on-shore) and made to be remade (circular). Products that truly enable enhanced natural movement and will one day have a net-positive impact on not just human health but our planet too. It’s a digital, sustainable, and personalised approach to footwear that will fit for your feet and the future. Precise scans of a customer’s feet, which will be sent to 3D printers for local fabrication. VivoBiome will kick off with a hub in the UK, with Germany and the US to follow. Local manufacturing will reduce shipping, while 3D printing cuts down on manufacturing waste.

Vivobarefoot

Vivobarefoot is a footwear and natural health lifestyle brand on a mission to reconnect people into the natural world and human natural potential. Created by two cousins that come from a long line of cobblers, Vivobarefoot draws upon simple barefoot design principles: wide, thin and flexible, for optimum foot health and natural movement. As a certified B Corp, Vivobarefoot is also on a mission to become a regenerative business, for people and the planet. Learn more at Vivobarefoot.

Balena

Founded in 2020, Balena is a material science company that offers biobased, compostable, recyclable, thermoplastic materials range BioCir® for diverse industries, which uniquely combines the high-performance properties such as durability and flexibility of traditional plastics with the ability to biodegrade safely in industrial compost facilities when the products reach their end-of-life. Balena partners with leading consumer brands on a mission to create a circular model for durable goods, replacing polluting plastics with materials that easily decompose at the end of their life cycle, and reducing global waste and pollution. Learn more at https://balena.science

BioCir®flex

BioCir®flex is an advanced, flexible, fully compostable, and recyclable thermoplastic elastomer, reducing toxic, fossil fuel-based materials conventionally used in the consumer goods industry. BioCir®flex can be scaled for mass production through injection molding, extrusion, and for 3D printing using filaments or pellets.

Products made of BioCir®flex reach their end-of-life responsibly in a biological recycling mechanism, including full decomposition and biodegradation of the material back to the ground safely in an industrial compost environment, and by that, completing a fully circular process required for a sustainable future. This method of controlled and safe biodegradation complies with tests for the ASTM D6400-04 and the EN 13432 certifications.

BioCir®flex3D:

Balena’s BioCir®flex-3D is a biobased thermoplastic material that maintains high flexibility similar to TPU, providing reliable and long-lasting 3D-printed products. At the same time, it is compostable, reducing the environmental impact of discarded prints and for the first time enabling 3D printing of high-performance, flexible, and durable items while giving them the unique property of biodegradability, whereas TPU is non-biodegradable and contributes to plastic waste.

Posted: January 12, 2024

Source: Vivobarefoot / Balena