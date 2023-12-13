PVH Corp. Announces New Leadership Appointments: Sophia Hwang-Judiesch Appointed President, Tommy Hilfiger North America

NEW YORK — December 13, 2023 — PVH Corp. today announced the appointment of Sophia Hwang-Judiesch as the President of Tommy Hilfiger North America. She joins the company on January 8, 2024 and will report to Stefan Larsson, CEO of PVH. The company also announced today that Amba Subrahmanyam will be promoted to Chief People Officer at PVH. Both leaders will join PVH’s executive leadership team and Hwang-Judiesch will also become a key member of the global TOMMY HILFIGER leadership team.

Hwang-Judiesch is a highly experienced industry leader recognized for driving brand and market growth at leading omnichannel brands including Ulta Beauty, Carter’s Oshkosh and Esprit, where she consistently delivered improved revenue performance and profitability in key global markets. Hwang-Judiesch joins PVH and TOMMY HILFIGER from Hudson’s Bay, where, as President, she was responsible for the company’s retail stores in Canada and oversaw a robust omnichannel optimization strategy to elevate the consumer experience. Before joining Hudson’s Bay, she was vice president of strategic initiatives at Ulta Beauty, where she led the partnership and launch of Ulta Beauty@Target.

Mr. Larsson said, “I am thrilled Sophia is joining us to unlock the full potential of the Tommy Hilfiger business in North America. Sophia’s proven track record of driving profitable, omnichannel growth and enhancing the brand experience at every touch point will be critical as we get closer to consumers than ever before. With Sophia leading Tommy Hilfiger North America and Donald Kohler leading Calvin Klein North America, we now have the leadership strength in place for the North America unlock of both brands.”

Hwang-Judiesch said, “I am excited to be joining this incredible team to drive long-term growth and value creation for the TOMMY HILFIGER brand in North America. The opportunity to lead this iconic brand in the region is an honor, and I look forward to working closely with the global leadership team as we make the TOMMY HILFIGER brand more desirable in the market than ever before.”

The company also announced today the promotion of Amba Subrahmanyam to Chief People Officer. Subrahmanyam joined PVH in February 2022 and currently serves as Executive Vice President of People for PVH Americas and Calvin Klein Global. Prior to PVH, Subrahmanyam held HR leadership roles at Tapestry, Tory Burch and Coach. She succeeds Julie Fuller, who joined the company in 2020 and is leaving PVH to pursue other opportunities. This succession will be effective February 5, 2024, to allow time for a seamless transition.

Mr. Larsson said, “Amba is one of the key leaders behind the transformation of Calvin Klein and the early unlock of our North America business. She is known for combining her strong people focus, deep industry knowledge and business acumen to help grow people and brands. Amba’s proven experience supporting one of our biggest businesses, combined with the strong relationships and trust she’s built with our key global leaders, will help her hit the ground running. I want to congratulate Amba for this exciting opportunity and look forward to welcoming her to the leadership team.”

Mr. Larsson added, “I would also like to thank Julie for her dedication to our global associates, especially when navigating the unprecedented challenges we all faced during the pandemic. I have valued her leadership and partnership in establishing and building out the PVH+ Plan, and most importantly, in helping to build the very strong leadership team and global organization to execute it. I wish her every success in her next chapter.”

Subrahmanyam commented, “I am thrilled for the opportunity to partner with Stefan and the leadership team to engage, empower and energize our talented team as we work together to execute the PVH+ Plan. We are evolving our culture to become one of the best brand builders, and we will do it in an entrepreneurial way, supported by our strengths as one of the biggest global fashion groups.”

Posted: December 13, 2023

Source: PVH Corp.