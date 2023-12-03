HanesBrands Names Richard Mcleod Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer of Global Champion®

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — December 1, 2023 — HanesBrands, a global supplier of iconic apparel brands, today announced that Richard Mcleod has been named vice president, chief marketing officer of global Champion. Mcleod will be responsible for driving Champion’s global brand strategy and omni-channel brand positioning.

“The next chapter of Champion’s story is at the forefront of our global growth strategy,” said Vanessa LeFebvre, President of Global Activewear. “We are excited to tap into Richard’s extensive experience in global brand management, knowledgeable insights around our core consumers, and dynamic leadership style. Adding Richard to the team will strengthen our connectivity to global consumers by building a community-led, digital-first brand focused on culture.”

Mcleod joins Champion from Canada Goose where he was the senior vice president of the brand and responsible for brand evolution, growth, and performance. Prior to Canada Goose, Mcleod was the vice president and general manager of Foot Locker Canada where he developed and executed strategic initiatives that delivered growth while inspiring and empowering youth culture. Before being promoted to VP/GM, he was the vice president of North America marketing for Foot Locker Inc. and vice president of U.S. marketing for Footaction.

Mcleod has also held senior leadership roles focused on marketing and growth at Hennessy as well as Bacardi USA where he led successful collaborations and transformational campaigns for well-known wine & spirit brands like Grey Goose, Bombay Sapphire and D’usse Cognac.

“Champion is a lifestyle brand born from sport, so as a former college athlete, it’s that meaningful heritage that motivates me to elevate the iconic brand by maximizing untapped global potential,” said Mcleod. “I’m incredibly inspired by the evolution of Champion through the “Champion What Moves You” campaign, which is generating meaningful impact with consumers and communities around the world. The campaign is already an incredible start to the next phase of the brand’s storied heritage, and I’m thrilled to be a part of it.”

Posted: December 3, 2023

Source: HanesBrands