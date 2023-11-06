Lectra Hosts 2023 Ideation Fashiontech Conference: Celebrating 50 Years Of Innovation

NEW YORK — November 6, 2023 — Lectra, a provider of technology solutions accelerating the transition to Industry 4.0 for the fashion, automotive and furniture industries, today announced their annual ideation conference will take place on November 16th at the Lectra Innovation Center in New York City. Ideation has become a flagship event for the fashion industry where top brands, retailers and manufacturers in fashion come together to discuss and showcase how technology is shaping the industry.

Ideation 2023 will announce the latest innovation releases and dive into the future of technology that is helping fashion leaders navigate today’s landscape and prepare for the future. Lectra has been on the forefront of the industries digital transformation for 50 years, providing solutions that can streamline manufacturing during times of heightened demand. Lectra’s solutions are also helping companies meet the sustainability and traceability demands that have been an increasing focus of consumers.

“As the fashion industry undergoes a digital transformation with the widespread adoption of Industry 4.0 solutions, we are proud to see our customers driving change and fully embracing our connected solutions – currently setting new industry standards when it comes to sustainability, traceability and manufacturing,” said Leonard Marano, Lectra’s President, Americas. “Ideation creates a place for leaders to come together and talk through current trends and the future in fashion technology – making this year’s conference a must-attend event.”

Lectra will showcase a number of solutions that are not only accelerating customers’ transition to Industry 4.0, but having a positive impact on society and the environment. In addition, the launch of AccuMark V16.1 and YuniquePLM V9.8 will be announced. Other solutions that will be showcased include Kubix, which manages all the product data, from sketch to storefront with embedded fashion PLM, fashion PIM and DAM capabilities; Retviews, an automated competitive benchmarking platform that enables customers to analyze assortments, pricing and product positioning; Fashion On Demand, a made-to-order manufacturing solution, lessening excess stock by manufacturing only after order reception; and Textile Genesis, traceability software that allows fashion brands and sustainable textile producers to fully digitally map their fabrics.

This year’s keynote titled ‘Retail Reshaped Through Key Industry Trends,’ will be delivered by Coresight Research founder and CEO Deborah Weinswig. In addition, there will be a wide variety of roundtables featuring industry thought leaders, ‘Ask the Experts’ breakout rooms and a live runway show followed by a customer appreciation reception. Other industry leaders in attendance include Liza Amlani, founder of Retail Strategy Group, Amit Gautam, founder of Textile Genesis, Steve Lamar, president and CEO at AAFA, Will Duncan, executive director at SEAMS and Andre West, Director of The Zeis Textiles Extension (ZTE).

Lectra will also be celebrating 50 years of innovation, passion and transformation at this year’s ideation conference. Lectra has substantially contributed to the Industry 4.0 revolution with boldness and passion by providing best-in-class technologies.

To learn more about ideation and to register, please visit: https://www.lectra.com/en/events-webinars/ideation-2023-rebuilding-the-industrys-future-together#agenda

