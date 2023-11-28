Crystal International Amplifies Awareness Of Sustainable Denim Through Industry Partnerships

HONG KONG — November 28, 2023 — Crystal International Group Ltd. has been joining forces to drive sustainable denim production at the forefront. To foster joint efforts in advocating sustainability on a larger scale within the industry, Crystal Denim, the denim division of the Group, embarks on recent partnerships with the Hong Kong Denim Festival and The Mills Fabrica respectively, with a view to raising public awareness towards denim sustainability in the community.

Crystal Denim is determined to collaborate with other like-minded peers to create collective force. A recent sponsorship of the Hong Kong Denim Festival, organized by the Hong Kong Design Institute, stands as a testament to shared vision on denim world. Themed “Design Frontiers — Promoting Global Denim Cultural Exchange and Collaboration”, the festival serves as a platform for a diverse crowd including local and international designers, entrepreneurs, students and the public to exchange thoughts on denim culture. Being one of the event sponsors, Crystal Denim not only showcases the eco-denim collections, but also participates in a panel discussion to share how the Group transforms circularity in denim.

In addition to the Hong Kong Denim Festival, Crystal International taps into the partnership with The Mills Fabrica, a solutions platform for tech innovations and sustainable fashion, for the 9-month Denim Futures campaign. Being a pioneering manufacturer, the Group recognizes the role in demonstrating sustainable manufacturing process at the exhibition, educating audience the end-to-end denim production, from materials selection, garment manufacturing, finishing, washing and care, to recycling solutions. Together with other industry partners, Crystal International is presenting the latest eco collections and net zero commitment to the audience, in hopes of generating greener future of denim.

Expressing the view on underscoring different strategic partnerships, “we treasure every opportunity to unlock new collaborations and we see our responsibility to cross over the expertise both locally and globally. While scaling sustainability with our own initiatives, the public on the other side is also motivating our sustainable efforts beyond as they are paying increasing attention to the sustainability of fashion brands,” said Catherine Chiu, vice president of Global Sustainability of Crystal International.

Crystal International envisions driving innovation with more partnerships and unleashing the power of collaboration globally.

Posted: November 28, 2023

Source: Crystal International Group Limited