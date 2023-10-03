Polartec Introduces Performance Fabrics Made With Biolon™: Nylon Just Got Better

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — October 2, 2023 — Polartec, a Milliken & Company brand and the premium creator of innovative and more sustainable textile solutions, is pleased to announce the upgrade of two of its legacy product platforms now using Biolon™ *, plant-based nylon fiber and membrane that sets a new standard in sustainability for performance fabrics. The best has just gotten better. Polartec® Power Shield™ and Power Stretch™ Pro fabrics containing Biolon™ fibers and membranes will premiere this autumn.

Biolon™ is a renewable, non-GMO plant-based nylon with a 50% lower carbon footprint than virgin Nylon 6,6, the gold standard against which other nylons are measured. Biolon™ nylon properties are closer to Nylon 6,6 than many recycled nylon alternatives currently on the market. Biolon™ has re-worked a staple, making the best, better in terms of performance and sustainability. Its plant-based inputs account for approximately half (45-48%) of the nylon content in the fibers and membranes in new Polartec® Power Shield™ and Power Stretch™ Pro fabrics debuting this fall. The innovation is another win in Polartec’s sustainability journey, a platform that sets out to increase recycled and bio-inputs throughout the Polartec range, reducing the brand’s reliance on fossil fuels and reducing the carbon footprint.

Polartec® Power Shield™: Biolon plant-based nylon accounts for 48% content in the Polartec® Power Shield™ membrane, reducing green house gas emissions by 50% compared to fossil fuel-based nylon. It has a water resistance rating of 20K mm (ISO 811) and a breathability rating of 20K g/m2/24 hours (JIS L1099, B1). New Power Shield™ fabrics debuting this fall will feature Biolon™ nylon inputs in both the membrane and fabric components, elevating the overall plant-derived content per style while reducing the carbon footprint.

Polartec® Power Stretch™ Pro: Our dual surface fabric comprising a highly durable nylon exterior and a soft, comfortable polyester interior is durable, comfortable, breathable and features 4-way stretch performance. Polartec’s newest fabric release successfully replaces half of fossil fuel based nylon content with Biolon™ plant-based nylon. The use of Biolon™ plant-based nylon results in a 50% lower carbon footprint vs. virgin nylon, while preserving all that is loved about this iconic fabric.

Ramesh Kesh, Senior Vice President – Government & Defense and Polartec at Milliken & Company said, “We at Polartec believe that leaving the world a better place than we found it is a responsibility for everyone. The launch of Biolon based products marks an important step in that journey. For a long time, many thought that sustainable options meant a loss in performance, like durability, Polartec has proved that this is not the case. Challenging a technology already considered to be at the pinnacle of performance was a big ask yet the team at Polartec rose to that challenge and we believe we have created a new standard in sustainability for performance fabrics.”

Karen Beattie, Director of Product Management at Polartec, says: “Sustainability is at the core of what we do at Polartec. We are elevating our sustainable material capabilities by exploring new fibers, adopting advanced manufacturing techniques, fostering innovation, and collaborating with partners. This comprehensive approach ensures that Polartec continues to lead in creating high-performance textiles that prioritize environmental responsibility and contribute to a more sustainable future.”

* ©2023 Polartec, LLC. Polartec® is a registered trademark of MMI-IPCO, LLC. Biolon™ is a trademark of Milliken & Company.

Posted: October 3, 2023

Source: Polartec®, a Milliken & Company brand