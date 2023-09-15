MAGIC Brings Trend And Young Contemporary Lineup To New York, SOURCING At MAGIC New York Trades Alongside MAGIC This September

NEW YORK, NY — September 15, 2023 — MAGIC New York returns to the Javits Center September 19-21 highlighting women’s trend, young contemporary and modern sportswear apparel, footwear and accessories for Spring/Summer 2024. MAGIC New York presents a growing modern sportswear segment, meeting continuous demand for young contemporary and trend driven brands. SOURCING at MAGIC co-locates with MAGIC to showcase key suppliers and manufacturers.

MAGIC New York creates the opportunity for retailers to shop Spring/Summer 2024 on a curated cohesive show floor in women’s apparel, accessories, footwear and home, gift and beauty. MAGIC New York brings a wide selection of modern sportswear brands to the show floor including Barefoot Dreams, Caite, Julian Lang, Ciao Milano and Veronica M. Retailers can shop high and low, explore private label opportunities as well as secure immediates.

Launching this September and providing industry expertise to the fashion community, MAGIC New York debuts its first education series. Fashion Snoops Trend Forecaster Melissa Moyan and Kelly Helfman, President of Informa Markets Fashion, present the Top Trends To Shop Session on September 19, and a moderated conversation Curating for Curves: Strategies to Successfully Incorporate Extended Sizing with Gita Omri, Designer and Founder of Omri Essentials, Karen Cohen of MeMoi and Leonidas Monedas, CEO of Mat Fashion, moderated by Emily Benson, Founder at the Boutique Training Academy on September 20.

Supporting efforts around industry wide sustainable and ethical practices, MAGIC will debut the Verified Sustainable by MAGIC program in partnership with Hey Social Good at the September show. Brands are vetted and ranked accordingly to recognize where they are in the journey to becoming more sustainable. This program helps buyers to find sustainable brands more easily and trust that they have been verified based on meaningful data points.

“Enhancing our offerings not only through brand extension in both domestic and international categories but also increasing visibility into the breakdown of brands by specifications like sustainable, woman-owned, new to show and more, provides our customers a more tailored experience on the show floor with ease of access to multiple categories, ultimately saving time and creating a more intuitive buying experience.” says Jordan Rudow, Vice President, MAGIC. “Introducing the education sessions provides opportunities to learn and enhances the resources that our community can acquire while attending MAGIC New York.”

Trending styles for Spring/Summer 2024 include rich neutrals, occasion sets and jumpsuits. Over 300 brands are set to showcase their lines, with a selection woman-owned, new, international and plus size brands. Retailers registered to attend MAGIC New York include Free People, Urban Outfitters, Tilly’s, South Moon Under, Wantable, Nordstrom, Apricot Lane Boutique, Belk, Madrag and Pants Store.

SOURCING at MAGIC New York co-locates with MAGIC New York hosting manufacturers and suppliers from 13 countries. This selection of exhibitors offers low minimum orders and expediency to market in the mid to contemporary price points. SOURCING at MAGIC highlights a curated variety of exhibitors and product categories including apparel, footwear, accessories, fabric and trim as well as packaging.

“The New York edition of SOURCING at MAGIC provides the sourcing community more opportunities to connect and source materials, expand their networks and implement new resources for their businesses throughout the year, says Andreu David, VP, SOURCING at MAGIC. “By emphasizing sustainability, we provide our audience with insights to make informed and sustainable choices across materials, supply chain services and manufacturing.”

The top buyers and retailers registered for SOURCING at MAGIC New York include Nicole Miller, PVH (Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger), Beall’s Inc., Rag & Bone, American Eagle Outfitters, Kenneth Cole, Everlast, Macy’s, New York & Co. and Robert Graham.

Industry editors are encouraged to attend for the chance to meet with designers and speakers of interest. Members of the press can register to attend at www.reg.fashionresource.com.

For more information on how to attend or become an exhibitor, please visit www.magicfashionevents.com and www.sourcingatmagic.com.

Posted: September 15, 2023

Source: Informa Markets Fashion a division of Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc