CovationBio™ PDO Announces Launch Of First Saucony® Running Shoe Powered By Susterra® Propanediol

NEWARK, Del. — September 7, 2023 — Saucony launches the corn-powered Triumph RFG featuring a midsole made from 55-percent Susterra® propanediol. It’s Saucony’s most sustainable shoe to date, making an immediate impact to reduce its environmental footprint.

Running toward a more sustainable future, global performance running lifestyle brand Saucony launches its most sustainable shoe to date today. The new Triumph RFG (Run For Good) shoe collaboration features a corn-based PWRRUN BIO+™ midsole, 55% of which is made from bio-based Susterra® propanediol. The launch is part of Saucony’s recent sustainability goals to have 90% of its products contain organic, recycled or renewable materials by 2025, with 100% by 2030.

The all-new Triumph RFG brings together plant-based dyes in the upper with a 55% corn-based PWRRUN BIO+™ midsole foam to help limit the dependence on plastic, a major contributor to negative environmental impact. The midsole foam is made with Susterra® propanediol, a 100% regeneratively grown, dent corn-based 1,3-propanediol. The 80% natural rubber outsole is engineered to offer the same level of performance as a synthetic sole. The Triumph RFG is now available online for purchase and in select retailers globally.

As 22.2 billion pairs of footwear are produced each year, legacy brands like Saucony are partnering with bio-based performance brands like Susterra® propanediol to support a shared mission of reducing industry use of fossil fuel dependency.

“This partnership with Saucony on the Triumph RFG was a natural collaboration as we aim to build a more circular economy with a renewable footprint globally, especially in the performance footwear brands category,” said John Hurban, vice president of global marketing and sales at CovationBio™ PDO, the world’s largest producer of 100 percent bio-based 1,3 propanediol (or “BIO-PDO®”). Susterra® propanediol is a 100 percent BIO-PDO derived from regeneratively-grown dent corn. A partnership with Primient and Truterra, LLC, supports these regenerative farming methods at farms across the Midwest (U.S.). By using nature as a source, CovationBio™ PDO transforms the plant-based feedstock into a building block designed to reduce the need for petroleum-based components and improve product performance.

“We are proud to be a part of Saucony’s sustainable mission, and this marks a milestone for Susterra® propanediol. It’s the first example we’re aware of where this percentage of bio-based content is used in the midsole of an athletic shoe. We believe runners and fitness enthusiasts will benefit from increased high-performance shoe flexibility, comfortability, and durability. This shoe sizes up against the competition and goes the distance to have a lighter environmental footprint,” said Hurban.

Triumph RFG Features

PWRRUN BIO+ cushioning is 55% corn based (made from Susterra® propanediol), limiting dependence on plastic

PWRRUN BIO+ sockliner; made to perform with PWRRUN+ sockliner for added comfort

Durable gum rubber outsole is made from 80% natural rubber

Breathable mesh upper made of cotton using plant-based dyes

Soft collar and padded tongue for 360 degree fit and feel

Category: Neutral

Heel-to-toe Offset: 10mm (37mm heel/27mm forefoot)

Weight: Men’s 10.4oz. (295g), Women’s 9.7oz (275g)

Sustainability: This style is vegan and contains recycled materials

Susterra® Propanediol Features

USDA 100% certified bio-based product derived from regeneratively-grown dent corn

BIO-PDO is petroleum-free and offers high-performing, sustainable solutions for a wide range of polyurethane applications

Benefits include improved flexibility and tear strength, strong durability and adhesion properties, softness and transparency, and enhanced abrasion resistance

Generates up to 48% less greenhouse gas emissions cradle-to-gate compared to 1,4-butanediol (BDO), a common petrochemical-sourced alternative

Posted: September 7, 2023

Source: Primient Covation LLC / Saucony